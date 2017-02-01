Anthony Mundine vs. Danny Green II Boxing Betting Preview, Odds Analysis

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

In the world of boxing, a bout between two 40-something former champs for bragging rights with no title implications will not capture much attention. But when it comes to Australian sports fans, there is no more anticipated bout than the one between Danny Green and Anthony Mundine at Adelaide Oval on Friday.



The two have shared a long rivalry out of the ring and a short rivalry—one fight, to be exact—in it. Nearly 11 years since Mundine won their landmark fight in Sydney via unanimous points decision, one of the great Australian sporting rivalries is set to write its final chapter.



Why was that first fight such a landmark? Well, not only was it the most watched pay-per-view event in Australian television history, but it was also the biggest boxing betting event of its time, with TAB reporting over $4 million wagered on the fight.



That fight was staged at super middleweight, which greatly helped the slighter and more athletic Mundine, as Green struggled to inflict his notorious power at the lower weight.



He has since described himself as a "ghost" that night, and what has followed is a decade of sniping between the two, whose rivalry appears to be much more than an act for the benefit of the rest of us.



This time, Green gets the fight on his terms. He may be approaching his 44th birthday, but he will step out here at around 83 kilograms, three kilos lighter than his most recent fight six months ago.



In contrast, Mundine has had to pack on the weight in a bid to get above 80 kilograms. He last fought in 2015 at 69 kilograms, while he has lost two of his past three bouts.



Mundine may be two years younger than Green, but the betting market is firmly in the elder boxer's favor.



Green is $1.45 to win the rematch, with Mundine at $2.75, according to AustralianGambling.com.au, while the punters favor a Green knockout or TKO as the method of victory at $2.25. A Green points or decision victory is at $3.30, while a Mundine points or decision win is at $4, with a Mundine KO or TKO at $9.



The big move has been for the fight to end inside the distance, with bookies reporting 92 per cent of money has come for the fight to end prematurely at $2.10.



The expectation is that Mundine will see the canvas at some stage, with $1.85 that the former rugby league star is knocked down, and it's $6 that Green will be taken off his feet.