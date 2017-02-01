A-League Week 18 Odds Preview: Melbourne Derby in Spotlight for the Round

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The third Melbourne derby at Etihad Stadium comes at a crucial time for both Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City, as both teams bid to rediscover their best form with the playoffs now just two months away.



Victory's remote hopes of catching runaway leaders Sydney FC in the chase for the Premier's Plate have all but disappeared thanks to a 2-1 loss to the Sky Blues last week, and their attention must turn to readying themselves for a strong finals campaign.



Having lost three matches in succession, they are now 11 points adrift of Sydney and need to concern themselves with the two teams coming up behind them—Brisbane, who are four points behind on 27 points, and City, a point further back.



City, who have not put together consecutive league wins since Round 2 and are coming off a shock loss to Newcastle, can close within two of their crosstown rivals on Saturday with a win, something they have done in two of the past three derbies.



Victory are $2.30 favorites to win this match, according to AustralianGambling.com.au, despite losing 4-1 at this venue earlier in the year, while City are $2.80 and the draw, which has only occurred once in the past 12 derbies, is at $3.50.



The other top-four battle sees Sydney, who are now $2.50 for the championship, travel to Brisbane to take on the Roar on Friday night.



It's a huge game for Brisbane, who could find themselves challenging for second place with a win, or they could be cast adrift in fourth with a loss.



The Roar have only lost once at home this season, but they are $3 outsiders in this match with the Sky Blues boasting a brilliant away record of eight wins and a draw from nine games. Sydney are $2.25 favorites. A draw, which was the result when these two met in Brisbane in November, is $3.40.



At the other end of the table, Wellington and Western Sydney both desperately need wins to get back in the fight for the top six, having slipped behind Newcastle and Perth in recent weeks.



The Phoenix are $2.15 favorites as the home side in the first A-League match to be played in New Plymouth, New Zealand, with the Wanderers at $3.10 and the draw at $3.50.



Another match which will also shape the bottom end of the six sees Perth Glory host Newcastle Jets late Saturday. The Glory are $1.95 favorites for that with the Jets and the draw both priced at $3.60.



The final match of the round pits the bottom two teams in the table, Adelaide United and Central Coast Mariners, on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds may be rock bottom with just two wins for the season, but they start the shortest-priced favorites of the round at $1.90, with the draw at $3.70 and the Mariners at $3.75.