Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals Betting Odds, Analysis, NHL Preview

The Washington Capitals (33-11-6) are coming off a disappointing 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders in their return from the NHL All-Star break on Tuesday night.

However, the Capitals will face an opponent they have enjoyed a lot of recent success against in the Boston Bruins (26-21-6) on Wednesday night -185 home betting favorites (bet $185 to win $100), according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Washington has won seven straight meetings with Boston dating back to 2014 in primarily low-scoring affairs. The Bruins scored more than one goal only twice in those games, getting blanked three times.

The lone meeting of the seven to finish over the posted total happened this season on Dec. 7, with the Capitals winning 4-3 in overtime at home on a goal by Nicklas Backstrom. Boston trailed 3-0 early in the second period.

The Bruins roll into Washington on a three-game winning streak following a 4-3 road win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, which pulled them into a second-place tie with the Ottawa Senators in the Atlantic Division.

Granted, Boston has played five more games than Ottawa, which has lost two in a row after falling to the Florida Panthers 6-5 on Tuesday.

Defenseman Zdeno Chara scored the go-ahead goal for the Bruins in the third period against the Lightning, with Frank Vatrano later adding a power-play goal.

For the Capitals, they remain atop the Metropolitan Division despite Tuesday’s loss, but they have also struggled in the second game of back-to-back situations lately. Washington has dropped eight of 11 under that scenario, with the under cashing in seven times on the NHL betting lines.

Five of those losses have taken place this season, and they had won 13 of 15 overall heading into the All-Star break.

Boston has been even worse in the second game of back-to-backs, though, losing five straight and nine of the last 10. The Bruins are 1-7 in that situation this season, with five of the losses decided by one goal.

All three wins during their current winning streak have seen identical 4-3 scores, with all of them finishing over the posted totals. The over has also cashed in on their last four overall and eight of 11, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.