2017 NFL Draft: Top Prospects Who Fit Non-Traditional Roles

A handful of the most talented prospects available for the 2017 NFL draft don't fit traditional roles.

Society tends to box individuals into certain groups. Draft coverage isn't any different. Discussions regarding potential franchise quarterbacks and star players dominate. But football isn't played the same way today as it once was.

How certain positions are viewed around the league and the preponderance of sub-packages changed the game. As such, draft coverage should adapt as well.

Defensive tackles are no longer defensive tackles. They're 0-, 1- or 3-techniques. Arguments over scheme fits became irrelevant once NFL teams started to rely more heavily nickel packages. These examples aren't any different than when great fullbacks from the 1950s and '60s transitioned into a devalued position consisting of lead blockers.

There are certain vital roles found around the league that aren't given as much thought or value as their traditional counterparts.

Slot receivers and nickel corners are now starting positions. Safeties are being moved to linebacker. Third-down running backs and situational pass-rushers can be as important to a team's game plan as those on the field during the first two downs. The responsibilities of a tight end have completely flipped over the past two decades.

The first step in fixing a problem is admitting there is one. It's time to highlight these positions.