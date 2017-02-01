FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 20, In-Form Player Stats Announced
Veterans Giorgio Chiellini and Arjen Robben enjoyed memorable weekends for Juventus and Bayern Munich, respectively, and they have been rewarded with inclusion in EA Sports' Team of the Week 20 on FIFA 17 Ultimate Team.
Given the Premier League took a backseat to FA Cup football last weekend, there's a continental feel to the squad selected by the developers. Robben, who has received an in-form rating for the second time this season, and Chiellini are the highest-rated players in the 23-man squad at a lofty 89.
Elsewhere, there's a position switch for Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario, who has been superb in the team's seven-game winning run in Serie A. From La Liga, Mateo Kovacic has been given a boost following a virtuoso display for Real Madrid in a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad.
EA Sports shared the team on social media on Wednesday:
EA SPORTS FIFA
#TOTW 20
Here is a thorough rundown of the 23 players selected for Team of the Week 20, their updated ratings and recap of some of the performances that led to these choices.
|FIFA 17 FUT Team of the Week 20
|Starting XI
|OVR
|N
|Position
|New
|League
|Club
|Nationality
|Stefano Sorrentino
|80
|83
|GK
|-
|Serie A
|Verona
|Italy
|Giorgio Chiellini
|88
|89
|CB
|-
|Serie A
|Juventus
|Italy
|Loic Perrin
|82
|84 (SBC*) > 84
|CB
|-
|Ligue 1
|Saint-Etienne
|France
|Alvaro Gonzalez
|77
|81
|CB
|-
|La Liga
|Villarreal
|Spain
|Arjen Robben
|87
|88 > 89
|RM
|-
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|Netherlands
|Youri Tielemans
|77
|82
|CM
|CAM
|Jupiler League
|Anderlecht
|Belgium
|Mateo Kovacic
|79
|83
|CM
|-
|La Liga
|Real Madrid
|Croatia
|Joao Mario
|83
|85
|RM
|CAM
|Serie A
|Inter Milan
|Portugal
|Jose Reyes
|78
|82
|RW
|CAM
|La Liga
|Espanyol
|Spain
|Lars Stindl
|81
|84
|CF
|ST
|Bundesliga
|Borussia M'gladbach
|Germany
|Bafetimbi Gomis
|78
|82
|ST
|-
|Ligue 1
|Marseille
|France
|Substitutes
|Jean-Francois Gillet
|75
|81
|GK
|Jupiler League
|Standard Liege
|Belgium
|Makoto Hasebe
|75
|81
|CDM
|CB
|Bundesliga
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Japan
|Wesley Sneijder
|83
|84 > 85> 86
|CAM
|Super Lig
|Galatasaray
|Netherlands
|Naby Keita
|75
|81 > 84
|CM
|RM
|Bundesliga
|RB Leipzig
|Guinea
|Florian Thauvin
|77
|82
|RM
|RW
|Ligue 1
|Marseille
|France
|Sergi Enrich
|77
|81
|ST
|La Liga
|Eibar
|Spain
|Luis Muriel
|76
|81
|ST
|Serie A
|Sampdoria
|Colombia
|Reserves
|Samuel Eto'o
|81
|86 (SBC*) > 84
|ST
|Super Lig
|Antalyaspor
|Cameroon
|Guray Vural
|73
|74
|RM
|Super Lig
|Trabzonspor
|Turkey
|Yuya Osako
|73
|74
|CF
|ST
|Bundesliga
|Koln
|Japan
|Diego Falcinelli
|70
|74
|ST
|Serie A
|Crotone
|Italy
|Ismael Bangoura
|68
|74
|ST
|Jameel League
|Al Raed
|Guinea
|EA Sports. *Denotes a card offered via a Squad Building Challenge.
Week 20 Review
Bleacher Report UK provided further details of the squad:
Bleacher Report UK
#FIFA17 FUT Team of the Week:
Juventus and Bayern Munich both boast some of the most exciting young players in European football within their squad. But Chiellini and Robben showcased the value of an old head with their displays at the weekend.
In Italy, Juve put their woes on the road aside to get the better of Sassuolo 2-0, with an XI including Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic, Juan Cuadrado and Miralem Pjanic proving too strong for their opponents. Chiellini's defensive display really caught the eye, though.
The 32-year-old was imperious at the back, nullifying the influence of former Bianconeri players Domenico Berardi and Alessandro Matri with ease. His defensive skills, power and aerial ability make him a must-have for those players with the coins to splash out.
There is more Serie A representation in the form of Mario, who netted in Inter's win over Pescara. Also, Stefano Sorrentino of Chievo lines up between the sticks after his heroic display in a 1-0 win over Lazio; the capital club fired in nine shots on target, but they were all kept out by the 37-year-old. ESPN FC's David Amoyal is a fan:
David Amoyal
Chievo keeper @Sorrentino has been one of the best in @SerieA_TIM past few season, getting him on a free transfer last summer was brilliant1/28/2017, 6:25:26 PM
Further up the field, Robben—a left-footed, speedy and physical right-winger—is a player who's always been coveted in this format of the game. His second in-form card of the season is one worth saving up for.
The 33-year-old Dutchman signed a contract extension with Bayern in January and showed exactly why they were so keen to keep hold of him, as he netted in a nervy 2-1 win over Werder Bremen.
Per Squawka Football, away from home Robben has been a brilliant outlet for Carlo Ancelotti's men:
Squawka Football
Arjen Robben has now been directly involved in 7 goals in his last 5 #Bundesliga away games. 4 goals 3 assists Vintage strike. https://t.co/02h3kHPJyB1/28/2017, 3:10:00 PM
The second Bundesliga representative in the XI is Borussia Monchengladbach skipper Lars Stindl, who led the line with distinction for his team in a dramatic game on Saturday.
Gladbach were staring defeat in the face at half-time against Bayer Leverkusen, as they trailed 2-0. However, two excellent goals from Stindl and a third from Raffael gave the Foals a memorable comeback win.
Kovacic was the star man for Madrid in their win over La Real on Sunday, doing an excellent job filling in for compatriot Luka Modric in midfield.
Per Phil Kitromilides of Real Madrid TV, not only did the Croatian grab a goal and an assist, he showcased signs of chemistry with Cristiano Ronaldo, too:
Phil Kitromilides
Cristiano assists Kovacic for the first. Kovacic assists Cristiano for the second. Vamos!1/29/2017, 8:50:59 PM
Elsewhere in La Liga, Espanyol man Jose Antonio Reyes put a big dint in the title hopes of his former club, Sevilla, as he grabbed a goal and an assist in a 3-1 triumph for his side.
Villarreal centre-back Alvaro Gonzalez also had a day to remember, scoring one, setting up another and keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Granada.
From Ligue 1, Bafetimbi Gomis is up top alongside Stindl, as he banged in a hat-trick for Marseille in a 5-1 win over Montpellier on Friday. Further back in the XI, AS Saint-Etienne's Loic Perrin will get an in-form card, too, as he continued his encouraging form with a commanding display against Toulouse.
The final member of the XI is considered one of the brightest prospects on FIFA 17—Youri Tielemans. The 19-year-old was on the scoresheet for Anderlecht in a 4-2 win over KVC Westerlo on Wednesday and turned in another composed display in the 0-0 draw with rivals Standard Liege on Sunday.
