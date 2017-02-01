FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 20, In-Form Player Stats Announced

TF-Images/Getty Images

Veterans Giorgio Chiellini and Arjen Robben enjoyed memorable weekends for Juventus and Bayern Munich, respectively, and they have been rewarded with inclusion in EA Sports' Team of the Week 20 on FIFA 17 Ultimate Team.

Given the Premier League took a backseat to FA Cup football last weekend, there's a continental feel to the squad selected by the developers. Robben, who has received an in-form rating for the second time this season, and Chiellini are the highest-rated players in the 23-man squad at a lofty 89.

Elsewhere, there's a position switch for Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario, who has been superb in the team's seven-game winning run in Serie A. From La Liga, Mateo Kovacic has been given a boost following a virtuoso display for Real Madrid in a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad.

EA Sports shared the team on social media on Wednesday:

Here is a thorough rundown of the 23 players selected for Team of the Week 20, their updated ratings and recap of some of the performances that led to these choices.

FIFA 17 FUT Team of the Week 20 Starting XI OVR N Position New League Club Nationality Stefano Sorrentino 80 83 GK - Serie A Verona Italy Giorgio Chiellini 88 89 CB - Serie A Juventus Italy Loic Perrin 82 84 (SBC*) > 84 CB - Ligue 1 Saint-Etienne France Alvaro Gonzalez 77 81 CB - La Liga Villarreal Spain Arjen Robben 87 88 > 89 RM - Bundesliga Bayern Munich Netherlands Youri Tielemans 77 82 CM CAM Jupiler League Anderlecht Belgium Mateo Kovacic 79 83 CM - La Liga Real Madrid Croatia Joao Mario 83 85 RM CAM Serie A Inter Milan Portugal Jose Reyes 78 82 RW CAM La Liga Espanyol Spain Lars Stindl 81 84 CF ST Bundesliga Borussia M'gladbach Germany Bafetimbi Gomis 78 82 ST - Ligue 1 Marseille France Substitutes Jean-Francois Gillet 75 81 GK Jupiler League Standard Liege Belgium Makoto Hasebe 75 81 CDM CB Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt Japan Wesley Sneijder 83 84 > 85> 86 CAM Super Lig Galatasaray Netherlands Naby Keita 75 81 > 84 CM RM Bundesliga RB Leipzig Guinea Florian Thauvin 77 82 RM RW Ligue 1 Marseille France Sergi Enrich 77 81 ST La Liga Eibar Spain Luis Muriel 76 81 ST Serie A Sampdoria Colombia Reserves Samuel Eto'o 81 86 (SBC*) > 84 ST Super Lig Antalyaspor Cameroon Guray Vural 73 74 RM Super Lig Trabzonspor Turkey Yuya Osako 73 74 CF ST Bundesliga Koln Japan Diego Falcinelli 70 74 ST Serie A Crotone Italy Ismael Bangoura 68 74 ST Jameel League Al Raed Guinea EA Sports. *Denotes a card offered via a Squad Building Challenge.

Week 20 Review



Bleacher Report UK provided further details of the squad:



Juventus and Bayern Munich both boast some of the most exciting young players in European football within their squad. But Chiellini and Robben showcased the value of an old head with their displays at the weekend.

In Italy, Juve put their woes on the road aside to get the better of Sassuolo 2-0, with an XI including Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic, Juan Cuadrado and Miralem Pjanic proving too strong for their opponents. Chiellini's defensive display really caught the eye, though.

Chiellini has been rock solid at the back for Juventus lately. Marco Rosi/Getty Images

The 32-year-old was imperious at the back, nullifying the influence of former Bianconeri players Domenico Berardi and Alessandro Matri with ease. His defensive skills, power and aerial ability make him a must-have for those players with the coins to splash out.

There is more Serie A representation in the form of Mario, who netted in Inter's win over Pescara. Also, Stefano Sorrentino of Chievo lines up between the sticks after his heroic display in a 1-0 win over Lazio; the capital club fired in nine shots on target, but they were all kept out by the 37-year-old. ESPN FC's David Amoyal is a fan:

Further up the field, Robben—a left-footed, speedy and physical right-winger—is a player who's always been coveted in this format of the game. His second in-form card of the season is one worth saving up for.

Robben helped Bayern to a crucial win in the Bundesliga. TF-Images/Getty Images

The 33-year-old Dutchman signed a contract extension with Bayern in January and showed exactly why they were so keen to keep hold of him, as he netted in a nervy 2-1 win over Werder Bremen.

Per Squawka Football, away from home Robben has been a brilliant outlet for Carlo Ancelotti's men:

The second Bundesliga representative in the XI is Borussia Monchengladbach skipper Lars Stindl, who led the line with distinction for his team in a dramatic game on Saturday.

Gladbach were staring defeat in the face at half-time against Bayer Leverkusen, as they trailed 2-0. However, two excellent goals from Stindl and a third from Raffael gave the Foals a memorable comeback win.

Kovacic was the star man for Madrid in their win over La Real on Sunday, doing an excellent job filling in for compatriot Luka Modric in midfield.

Per Phil Kitromilides of Real Madrid TV, not only did the Croatian grab a goal and an assist, he showcased signs of chemistry with Cristiano Ronaldo, too:

Elsewhere in La Liga, Espanyol man Jose Antonio Reyes put a big dint in the title hopes of his former club, Sevilla, as he grabbed a goal and an assist in a 3-1 triumph for his side.

Villarreal centre-back Alvaro Gonzalez also had a day to remember, scoring one, setting up another and keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Granada.

Reyes netted from the spot against his former club. David Ramos/Getty Images

From Ligue 1, Bafetimbi Gomis is up top alongside Stindl, as he banged in a hat-trick for Marseille in a 5-1 win over Montpellier on Friday. Further back in the XI, AS Saint-Etienne's Loic Perrin will get an in-form card, too, as he continued his encouraging form with a commanding display against Toulouse.

The final member of the XI is considered one of the brightest prospects on FIFA 17—Youri Tielemans. The 19-year-old was on the scoresheet for Anderlecht in a 4-2 win over KVC Westerlo on Wednesday and turned in another composed display in the 0-0 draw with rivals Standard Liege on Sunday.