Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi: Winner and Reaction for WWE Elimination Chamber 2017

Photo credit: WWE.com

Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss Sunday night at Elimination Chamber to become WWE SmackDown women's champion for the first time in her career.

Bliss looked to put the finishing touches on the match with Twisted Bliss. Naomi got her knees up, though, to counter the move. As Bliss was prone on the mat, Naomi hit a split-legged moonsault for the win.

Uproxx's Brandon Stroud and WWE Creative Humor thought Naomi is finally receiving her just rewards for her work in the ring:

Sasha Banks congratulated Naomi on the victory:

In the weeks leading up to Elimination Chamber, Naomi seemingly had Bliss' number, as she pinned her on multiple occasions.

The issue between the two Superstars began one week prior to the Royal Rumble when Alexa answered an open challenge made by Naomi, only to degrade her on the mic rather than wrestle her in the ring.

That led to a six-woman tag team match at the Rumble pitting Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya against Naomi, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella.

Naomi managed to score the pinfall victory for her team over Alexa, which allowed her to emerge as a potential title threat.

Her status as No. 1 contender became even clearer on the ensuing episode of SmackDown when Naomi pinned Bliss once again in a tag bout featuring Naomi and Becky against Alexa and Mickie.

While the title didn't change hands due to the fact that Naomi's wins came in tag matches, she did enough to capture the attention of SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan.

After watching Naomi get the better of Bliss on multiple occasions, he granted her a title match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Although Naomi has been part of WWE's main roster for several years, her title opportunities have been few and far between.

She was part of the Six-Pack Challenge to crown the first WWE SmackDown women's champion at Backlash in September, but Lynch won that bout.

It wasn't long before Naomi missed time due to injury and entirely fell out of the title picture; however, she entered Elimination Chamber with more momentum than any other female competitor on the roster.

Alexa appeared to be in dire straits heading toward the pay-per-view, especially with James being tied up with Becky.

Bliss needed Mickie's help to retain the title against Lynch on multiple occasions, including in a steel cage match on SmackDown. That called Alexa's legitimacy as champion into question, and it manifested itself Sunday, as she came out on the losing end.

There are no pay-per-views for SmackDown talent between now and WrestleMania 33, so the rivalry between Bliss and Naomi for the SmackDown Women's Championship figures to carry over to the Showcase of the Immortals following Naomi's win.

