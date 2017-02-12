WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Review: Top Highlights and Low Points

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The 2017 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view brought the titular cage match back to true form, placing it right smack in the middle of the Road to WrestleMania 33 with implications that weighed heavily on the entire upcoming card.

All but one of SmackDown's championships were on the line, allowing potential for some drastic changes to take place which could turn the blue brand upside down before the biggest event of the year.

Looming over the WWE Championship match was Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton, scheduled to face whomever was victorious in the Elimination Chamber match. Was John Cena able to retain his championship or did his historic sixteenth title reign fizzle out quickly?

After several pins over the SmackDown women's champion, was a new top of the division crowned with Naomi upsetting Alexa Bliss?

Just how did American Alpha fair when put up against the entire spectrum of tag teams standing in their way to keep their belts around their waists?

Every pay-per-view has its ups and downs, but with this having a massive influence over the most important time of the year in WWE, this event needed to deliver on a great scale.

Now that the results are in, were there more positives than negatives to prove the doubters wrong or did the cons outweigh the pros, creating more doubt for what's to come at WrestleMania 33?

Let's look back at what happened at WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 and single out the biggest highlights and low points of the evening, presented in order of appearance throughout the night.