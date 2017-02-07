B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions, February 7-8

6 of 8

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund's vital win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday was a big step for the club, "but it was still only one step," as head coach Thomas Tuchel noted after the match.

He will hope his team can take the next one on Wednesday in the cup against Hertha Berlin, who won their first points of 2017 against FC Ingolstadt at the weekend but failed to impress.

The Black and Yellows have become experts in the DFB-Pokal—excluding the finals, that is—and were last eliminated in front of their own fans against Werder Bremen in 2009.

Hertha, on the other hand, blew their big chance to make it to the final that is traditionally played in their Olympiastadion due to a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Dortmund in the semi-final last season.

With this game ringing in the start of the "English weeks" (those with midweek fixtures) for the hosts, expect some rotation from Tuchel, with players such as Mario Gotze eager to prove they ought to start in the Champions League against Benfica.

Dortmund are unbeaten in 18 matches and, this being at home, chances are it will be 19 after Wednesday evening.

Prediction: 2-1

First goalscorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang