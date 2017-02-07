B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions, February 7-8
We have a mix of league and cup action across Europe this week.
Bleacher Report's Dean Jones has his finger on the pulse of English football and will give his view on the FA Cup replay, while Italian football guru Adam Digby is charged with the task of deciphering what's going on in Serie A.
Spanish football expert Karl Matchett will look after the Copa del Rey semi-finals, and Lars Pollmann will select his winners from the DFB-Pokal ties in Germany.
Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid
Barcelona have fitness worries ahead of the game and manager Luis Enrique will have to juggle the pack on Tuesday. But a first-leg lead, playing on home soil and having high-calibre options to filter into the team mean the Catalans still have the advantage for the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg.
Atletico Madrid still don't look as though they're hitting top gear in games, and while they have the quality and mental strength to attack Barca and score, it's a big ask to keep out Lionel Messi and Co. at the other end.
Even with personnel changes, expect Barcelona to win on the night, but Atleti will score first through Fernando Torres.
Prediction: 2-1
First goalscorer: Fernando Torres
Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg
A disappointing 1-1 draw against Schalke 04 on Saturday was not what Bayern Munich had in mind for their first home match of 2017.
The Bavarians looked lacklustre for most of the game and, unlike their two previous Bundesliga wins since the winter break, their star players failed to deliver the goods.
A meeting with VfL Wolfsburg in the round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal could be the perfect opportunity for the perennial champions to break out of their performance rut.
Not only have they never lost at home to the Wolves—winning all but one of 20 matchups since 1997—Tuesday's visitors could decide a deep cup run is not in their best interests as Wolfsburg are hovering just three points over the drop zone in the Bundesliga.
How much energy the Wolves are willing to spend as huge underdogs at the Allianz Arena will likely decide the margin of Bayern's victory.
Prediction: 3-1
First goalscorer: Arjen Robben
Crotone vs. Juventus
Juventus and AC Milan will use this week to catch up on the games they missed due to December's Supercoppa Italiana, with the Bianconeri travelling south to take on struggling Crotone.
Their opponents are firmly rooted in the relegation zone and look almost certain to head straight back to Serie B after just one year in the top flight. Their defence has been breached with repetitive ease, which is a recipe for disaster when taking on a resurgent Bianconeri.
Juventus head coach Max Allegri's decision to switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation has sparked the champions into life, and they will need little encouragement to punish a Crotone side.
Prediction: 0-3
First goalscorer: Gonzalo Higuain
Leicester City vs. Derby County
Make no bones about it, Leicester City are mired in a relegation fight—a matter of months after shocking the football world and winning the Premier League title.
Defeat to Manchester United on Sunday was their 14th reverse of the season in all competitions and left them one point above the relegation zone.
The Foxes can shift their attention away from league affairs for the moment, as they welcome Derby County for an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday. They needed a late goal from Wes Morgan to force a replay, and it is likely to be another tense affair.
The Rams, who were beaten by Newcastle United at the weekend, are on the fringe of the Championship play-off places and, like Leicester, have other priorities.
Much will depend on how much each manager throws at the tie, but expect Leicester to shake off their troubles and edge home.
Prediction: 1-0
First goalscorer: Shinji Okazaki
Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin
Borussia Dortmund's vital win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday was a big step for the club, "but it was still only one step," as head coach Thomas Tuchel noted after the match.
He will hope his team can take the next one on Wednesday in the cup against Hertha Berlin, who won their first points of 2017 against FC Ingolstadt at the weekend but failed to impress.
The Black and Yellows have become experts in the DFB-Pokal—excluding the finals, that is—and were last eliminated in front of their own fans against Werder Bremen in 2009.
Hertha, on the other hand, blew their big chance to make it to the final that is traditionally played in their Olympiastadion due to a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Dortmund in the semi-final last season.
With this game ringing in the start of the "English weeks" (those with midweek fixtures) for the hosts, expect some rotation from Tuchel, with players such as Mario Gotze eager to prove they ought to start in the Champions League against Benfica.
Dortmund are unbeaten in 18 matches and, this being at home, chances are it will be 19 after Wednesday evening.
Prediction: 2-1
First goalscorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Bologna vs. AC Milan
Having endured a difficult few weeks, AC Milan will hope to record a victory at Bologna, but former Rossoneri winger Roberto Donadoni—coach of their forthcoming opponents—will want to make this another testing Serie A outing.
The visitors have seen Davide Calabria, Luca Antonelli and Mattia De Sciglio all suffer injuries, leaving them short of options at full-back, and they will need to guard against that being exploited on Wednesday.
Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella will also be seeking to use Bologna's poor passing against them, once again asking his midfield to pressure the hosts into turning the ball over high up the pitch.
Carlos Bacca could be rested, which perhaps makes on-loan Everton man Gerard Deulofeu a good goalscoring option.
Prediction: 1-1
First goalscorer: Gerard Deulofeu
Alaves vs. Celta Vigo
There were contrasting weekend fortunes for these sides in La Liga. Deportivo Alaves won a tough game at Sporting Gijon to boost their confidence and survival chances, but Celta Vigo's match against Real Madrid was called off, giving them a longer rest period ahead of the Copa semi-final second leg.
Celta will need to be more adventurous than in their goalless home leg, though, and not be hindered by the pressure of what is at stake.
They're a better passing side, but Alaves are direct and attack in numbers down the flanks, and their fearless approach could be the defining factor in this all-or-nothing clash on Wednesday.
Prediction: 1-0
First goalscorer: Deyverson
