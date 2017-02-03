Saido Berahino Reportedly Served Ban After Failed Drugs Test at West Brom

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Saido Berahino reportedly served a suspension during his time at West Bromwich Albion having tested positive for a recreational drug in September.

That’s according to Matt Lawton and Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, who note the forward, who signed for Stoke City from the Baggies last month, had a three-month gap between appearances for the West Brom’s under-23 side.

“He played a game against Stoke's under-23s on September 20 and did not represent West Brom's junior side again until December 12,” it’s stated. “Sportsmail believes Berahino claimed there were extenuating circumstances around the positive test, and Stoke were made aware of the situation prior to the 23-year-old completing his move to Stoke.”

It’s added that testing positive for recreational substances is “not regarded as a breach of the World Anti-Doping Agency code.”

The Football Association, however, do suspend players for such offences, although English football’s governing body grant those involved anonymity to help assist with any potential rehabilitation.

Berahino reportedly failed an out-of-competition test in September. IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Per Lawton and Mokbel, Berahino’s former manager at the Hawthorns, Tony Pulis, had previously made reference to the 23-year-old being overweight and also called on the England youth international to “get his act together” following his move to the Potters.

In a statement on the West Brom website after his transfer, Berahino referenced what had been a tough time for him. “I want to thank the club for its support throughout what has been a period of turmoil for me,” he said. “It may not have always seemed as if I have appreciated the efforts of everyone here to help me but believe me I do.”

Stoke boss Mark Hughes suggested he was aware of Berahino's suspension while at West Brom:

Sports commentator John Bradley believes the move to the Bet365 Stadium can be key to the player getting his career on track again:

The talent is undoubtedly there to harness. Berahino is a fine technician, a player who possesses great versatility and a very impressive finisher. However, those attributes have not been seen frequently enough in recent seasons; he’s made just 20 Premier League starts since the beginning of 2015-16, scoring a meagre four goals

Berahino made his debut for Stoke against Everton on Wednesday evening and had an effort cleared off the line with the score tied at 1-1. Next up for the Potters and their new No. 9—a trip to the Hawthorns to play West Brom on Saturday.