NFL Draft 2017: 1st-Round Mock Draft as Super Bowl 51 Approaches

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

We've just about reached the end of the 2016 NFL season. On Sunday, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will do battle in Super Bowl LI. Once that game is over, the Patriots and Falcons will join the league's other 30 franchises with sights set on the 2017 offseason.

This means we'll all be in offseason mode and focusing on upcoming events like the scouting combine, the start of free agency and, of course, the 2017 NFL draft.

We're here to take another look ahead at the draft. The Super Bowl is almost upon us, but collegiate all-star games like the East-West Shrine Game and the Reese's Senior Bowl have passed. This means we have just a tad more insight into some of this year's top draft prospects.

Utilizing what we now know—along with factors like projected player potential and team needs—we'll try predicting the entire first round of the upcoming draft. We'll also take a closer look at some of our top projected pairings.

A couple of notes about the draft order. We're using simple record to set the final two picks in the round since the Patriots and Falcons have yet to play. We're also going alphabetical with picks 14 and 15 (Indianapolis and Philadelphia) since a coin toss will be used to determine the order there.

Let's dig in!

2017 Mock Draft

NFL Draft Round 1 Pick NFL Team Proj. Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams, S, LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from LAR) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 7 Los Angeles Chargers Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Jabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan 11 New Orleans Saints Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 13 Arizona Cardinals DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 14 Indianapolis Colts Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 16 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 17 Washington Redskins Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 20 Denver Broncos Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 22 Miami Dolphins Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 23 New York Giants O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 26 Seattle Seahawks Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky 27 Kansas City Chiefs John Ross, WR, Washington 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Charles Harris, DE, Missouri 31 Atlanta Falcons Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 32 New England Patriots David Njoku, TE, Miami

4. Jonathan Allen to Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars could target LSU safety Jamal Adams in order to help solidify their secondary. However, I have the Chicago Bears gobbling up Adams instead of a quarterback in order to address their pass-coverage unit, which was rated just 24th by Pro Football Focus.

With Adams off the board, the Jaguars should go with the best remaining defensive player in Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

Allen is a productive pass-rusher who can complement Dante Fowler Jr. perfectly on the Jaguars line. He racked up 69 total tackles, 10.5 sacks and 16.0 tackles for a loss during the 2016 season alone. He could provide a major boost to a Jaguars pass rush that was rated just 20th by Pro Football Focus for the 2016 season.

In addition, the Jaguars would be getting a truly instinctive defender to build their defensive front around. As NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah recently pointed out, Allen is excellent at dissecting and reacting on the fly.

Allen would help the pass rush, but he would also help Jacksonville's run defense. Considering the team ranked 19th in run defense in 2016—with an average of 106.4 yards per game allowed—this would be a welcome boon.

13. DeShone Kizer to Arizona Cardinals

The biggest change in this mock from previous ones is the inclusion of Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer in the first round. This is a reactionary change.

The writing has been on the wall concerning the Arizona Cardinals and their future at quarterback given Carson Palmer's age (37) and injury history. However, recent developments suggest that the team needs to address the position sooner rather than later.

According to Mike Jurecki of Fox Sports 910 Phoenix (h/t Jody Oehler), Palmer has put his area home up for sale and has withdrawn his children from school:

This strongly suggests that Palmer's immediate future might not be in Arizona. The former USC standout previously hinted that retirement could be a possibility.

"I guess nothing is ever official until it is, but I’d like to play if my body responds the way I hope," Palmer said in a text message to Dan Bickley of AZCentral.com (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

The Cardinals cannot afford to just sit and wait for Palmer's official answer. They need to start targeting their next signal-caller now. This is where Kizer comes in.

Though Kizer isn't the most polished passer in this year's draft, he could have the highest upside of any of the potential Round 1 talents.

"I could tell you he should have gone back to school, but he also has some things you can work with," one unnamed NFC scout told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein of Kizer.

Allowing the Notre Dame product to sit for a while might be prudent. Fortunately, the Cardinals have a capable backup in Drew Stanton. While Stanton obviously isn't the future at the position, he is steady enough to bridge the gap between Palmer and Kizer.

While Arizona couldn't realistically expect to be a title contender in this scenario, it could at least buy Kizer enough time to develop into a capable starter.

15. Corey Davis to Philadelphia Eagles

Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016? Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job Insider Buzz: 3 Teams Eyeing Free Agent DeSean Jackson If Let Go by Washington Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB Insider Buzz: Collins Deal Will Be Baseline for Patriots to Ink Dont'a Hightower Insider Buzz: Raiders Hope Carr Contract Won't Reset QB Market, No Rush on Deal Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots Rewrote the History Books Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship? Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017 Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019 Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain

The Philadelphia Eagles went up and got themselves a young quarterback in last year's draft. The team traded up to No. 2 overall in order to snag Carson Wentz, then allowed him to start his entire rookie season.

While Wentz didn't exactly take the league by storm—he produced a passer rating of just 79.3—he did show some promise. Pro Football Focus rated Wentz 51st overall among quarterbacks, better than 20 other pro signal-callers.

Unfortunately, it wasn't always easy for Wentz to make strides in his development. This was largely due to the fact that the Eagles fielded one of the worst receiving corps in the entire league. As a team, Philadelphia was rated 30th in receiving by Pro Football Focus.

Adding Western Michigan wideout Corey Davis in Round 1 could change this.

Davis is a big, physical (listed at 6'2", 205 pounds) prospect who dominated the collegiate competition. In 2016 alone, he racked up 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns on 97 receptions.

Adding Davis would give the Eagles a true No. 1 receiver while also allowing Jordan Matthews to slide over into the No. 2 role. This immediately would give Wentz a quality receiver tandem with which he could grow.