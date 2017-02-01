    NFL DraftDownload App

    NFL Draft 2017: 1st-Round Mock Draft as Super Bowl 51 Approaches

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen #93 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before taking on the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
    Kristopher KnoxFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    We've just about reached the end of the 2016 NFL season. On Sunday, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will do battle in Super Bowl LI. Once that game is over, the Patriots and Falcons will join the league's other 30 franchises with sights set on the 2017 offseason.

    This means we'll all be in offseason mode and focusing on upcoming events like the scouting combine, the start of free agency and, of course, the 2017 NFL draft.

    We're here to take another look ahead at the draft. The Super Bowl is almost upon us, but collegiate all-star games like the East-West Shrine Game and the Reese's Senior Bowl have passed. This means we have just a tad more insight into some of this year's top draft prospects.

    Utilizing what we now know—along with factors like projected player potential and team needs—we'll try predicting the entire first round of the upcoming draft. We'll also take a closer look at some of our top projected pairings.

    A couple of notes about the draft order. We're using simple record to set the final two picks in the round since the Patriots and Falcons have yet to play. We're also going alphabetical with picks 14 and 15 (Indianapolis and Philadelphia) since a coin toss will be used to determine the order there.

    Let's dig in!

         

    2017 Mock Draft

    NFL Draft Round 1
    PickNFL TeamProj. Selection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    5Tennessee Titans (from LAR)Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
    6New York JetsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    7Los Angeles ChargersMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    10Buffalo BillsJabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan
    11New Orleans SaintsSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    13Arizona CardinalsDeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
    14Indianapolis ColtsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    15Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    16Baltimore RavensDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    17Washington RedskinsChris Wormley, DL, Michigan
    18Tennessee TitansCharles Walker, DT, Oklahoma
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    20Denver BroncosCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    21Detroit LionsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    22Miami DolphinsMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    23New York GiantsO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    24Oakland RaidersTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    25Houston TexansCaleb Brantley, DT, Florida
    26Seattle SeahawksForrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
    27Kansas City ChiefsJohn Ross, WR, Washington
    28Dallas CowboysTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    29Green Bay PackersChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    30Pittsburgh SteelersCharles Harris, DE, Missouri
    31Atlanta FalconsDan Feeney, OG, Indiana
    32New England PatriotsDavid Njoku, TE, Miami

     

    4. Jonathan Allen to Jacksonville Jaguars

    The Jaguars could target LSU safety Jamal Adams in order to help solidify their secondary. However, I have the Chicago Bears gobbling up Adams instead of a quarterback in order to address their pass-coverage unit, which was rated just 24th by Pro Football Focus.

    With Adams off the board, the Jaguars should go with the best remaining defensive player in Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

    Allen is a productive pass-rusher who can complement Dante Fowler Jr. perfectly on the Jaguars line. He racked up 69 total tackles, 10.5 sacks and 16.0 tackles for a loss during the 2016 season alone. He could provide a major boost to a Jaguars pass rush that was rated just 20th by Pro Football Focus for the 2016 season.

    In addition, the Jaguars would be getting a truly instinctive defender to build their defensive front around. As NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah recently pointed out, Allen is excellent at dissecting and reacting on the fly.

    Allen would help the pass rush, but he would also help Jacksonville's run defense. Considering the team ranked 19th in run defense in 2016—with an average of 106.4 yards per game allowed—this would be a welcome boon.

         

    13. DeShone Kizer to Arizona Cardinals

    The biggest change in this mock from previous ones is the inclusion of Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer in the first round. This is a reactionary change.

    The writing has been on the wall concerning the Arizona Cardinals and their future at quarterback given Carson Palmer's age (37) and injury history. However, recent developments suggest that the team needs to address the position sooner rather than later.

    According to Mike Jurecki of Fox Sports 910 Phoenix (h/t Jody Oehler), Palmer has put his area home up for sale and has withdrawn his children from school:

    This strongly suggests that Palmer's immediate future might not be in Arizona. The former USC standout previously hinted that retirement could be a possibility.

    "I guess nothing is ever official until it is, but I’d like to play if my body responds the way I hope," Palmer said in a text message to Dan Bickley of AZCentral.com (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

    The Cardinals cannot afford to just sit and wait for Palmer's official answer. They need to start targeting their next signal-caller now. This is where Kizer comes in.

    Though Kizer isn't the most polished passer in this year's draft, he could have the highest upside of any of the potential Round 1 talents.

    "I could tell you he should have gone back to school, but he also has some things you can work with," one unnamed NFC scout told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein of Kizer.

    Allowing the Notre Dame product to sit for a while might be prudent. Fortunately, the Cardinals have a capable backup in Drew Stanton. While Stanton obviously isn't the future at the position, he is steady enough to bridge the gap between Palmer and Kizer.

    While Arizona couldn't realistically expect to be a title contender in this scenario, it could at least buy Kizer enough time to develop into a capable starter.

     

    15. Corey Davis to Philadelphia Eagles

    1. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    2. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    3. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    4. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    5. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    6. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    7. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    8. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    9. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    10. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    11. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    12. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    13. Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl

    14. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    15. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    16. Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him

    17. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    18. Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent

    19. Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision

    20. Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down

    21. Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job

    22. Insider Buzz: 3 Teams Eyeing Free Agent DeSean Jackson If Let Go by Washington

    23. Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB

    24. Insider Buzz: Collins Deal Will Be Baseline for Patriots to Ink Dont'a Hightower

    25. Insider Buzz: Raiders Hope Carr Contract Won't Reset QB Market, No Rush on Deal

    26. Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies

    27. How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots Rewrote the History Books

    28. Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory

    29. Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason

    30. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    31. AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN

    32. The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game

    33. Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers

    34. Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge

    35. Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland

    36. New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage

    37. Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship?

    38. Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field

    39. Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen

    40. Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach

    41. Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game

    42. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017

    43. Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers

    44. Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense

    45. Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM

    46. Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game

    47. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason

    48. 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud

    49. How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run

    50. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    51. Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning

    52. Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender

    53. Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round

    54. Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense

    55. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    56. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL

    57. Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019

    58. Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview

    59. Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain

    The Philadelphia Eagles went up and got themselves a young quarterback in last year's draft. The team traded up to No. 2 overall in order to snag Carson Wentz, then allowed him to start his entire rookie season.

    While Wentz didn't exactly take the league by storm—he produced a passer rating of just 79.3—he did show some promise. Pro Football Focus rated Wentz 51st overall among quarterbacks, better than 20 other pro signal-callers.

    Unfortunately, it wasn't always easy for Wentz to make strides in his development. This was largely due to the fact that the Eagles fielded one of the worst receiving corps in the entire league. As a team, Philadelphia was rated 30th in receiving by Pro Football Focus.

    Adding Western Michigan wideout Corey Davis in Round 1 could change this.

    Davis is a big, physical (listed at 6'2", 205 pounds) prospect who dominated the collegiate competition. In 2016 alone, he racked up 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns on 97 receptions.

    Adding Davis would give the Eagles a true No. 1 receiver while also allowing Jordan Matthews to slide over into the No. 2 role. This immediately would give Wentz a quality receiver tandem with which he could grow.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 