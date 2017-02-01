Arsenal Transfer News: Marco Reus Rumours Dismissed by Dortmund's Michael Zorc

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has dismissed speculation linking Arsenal with a move for Marco Reus, labelling the transfer reports as "half-baked."

Reus has long been one of the star attackers at the Westfalenstadion and has frequently been linked with an exit. German newspaper Bild (h/t Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC) suggested recently the Gunners will pursue the forward at the end of the season in a deal worth up to €60 million (£51 million).

Speaking to Bild (h/t Uersfeld), Zorc said such links should not be taken seriously. "I won't waste my time with half-baked stuff," he said. "It's not known to me that Marco wants to leave us."

For much of the campaign, Reus has been sat on the sidelines because of injury problems. However, when he's fit and firing, he's one of the most feared attacking players in Europe.

Here's a reminder of why:

Indeed, since coming back into the Dortmund first team, Reus has added another dimension to their attacking play.

While Thomas Tuchel does have some remarkable players to call upon in support of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Christian Pulisic, Ousmane Dembele, Mario Gotze, Andre Schurrle, Shinji Kagawa and Emre Mor, few offer a range of attributes as diverse as Reus.

The Germany international is at his best when given freedom from the left flank. From there he can find spaces, drive at defenders and link play in the final third.

As these statistics from WhoScored.com show, his presence is providing a tangible boost for the team:

As noted by Uersfeld, the Gunners have concerns over the long-term future of Alexis Sanchez, for whom Reus could potentially be a replacement.

The Chile international has yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, with his deal set to expire in 2018. Should terms over an extension not be agreed before the end of the season, the Gunners could find themselves in a fight to keep hold of their star attacker.

There are big doubts over Sanchez's future at Arsenal. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Finding someone who can offer the same energy, ingenuity and thrust to the attack as Sanchez will be a challenge for the Arsenal recruitment team if he is to depart.

These numbers from Squawka Football last month sum up just how important he is to the team:

Stylistically, there are similarities between Reus and Sanchez, as they're both versatile, dynamic forwards who love to play in the same areas.

However, for the reported fee, Reus would be a gamble for the Gunners. Not only is he unacquainted with the rugged nature of English football, in recent years, he's become worryingly injury prone; aside from missing significant chunks of the Bundesliga with Dortmund, Reus also missed the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 UEFA European Championship due to fitness woes.

Given how durable and reliable Sanchez is, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wouldn't be able to push someone like Reus to similar limits. Gunners supporters will be hopeful that their No. 7 does stick around and the club can convince players of Reus' calibre to come in to supplement his world-class ability.