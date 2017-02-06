Goldberg to Face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane

Fernando Leon/Getty Images

After Brock Lesnar challenged him last week to a match at WrestleMania 33 on April 2, Goldberg appeared on Monday's edition of Raw to accept.

And with Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens in the ring, he did just that, as WWE shared:

After accepting Lesnar's challenge, Goldberg issued a challenge of his own, asking Owens to accept a match at the Fastlane pay-per-view with the universal title on the line Feb. 22.

Owens' best friend, Jericho, accepted on his behalf, per WWE Universe:

Needless to say, this didn't sit well with Owens, as WWE Universe shared:

Goldberg made his in-ring return at Survivor Series in November after more than 12 years away from WWE, and he has embarrassed The Beast Incarnate on multiple occasions since then.

It took Goldberg just 86 seconds to shockingly defeat Lesnar at Survivor Series, and while many assumed that would be the final match of his career, things changed the following night on Raw.

The 50-year-old Superstar announced his entry into the Royal Rumble match in hopes of getting a shot at the Universal Championship, but he was soon joined by The Conquerer, who was out for revenge.

Lesnar made a massive impact in January's Rumble by flooring everyone in the ring, but Goldberg stepped up to him once again. Following a spear, Goldberg eliminated Lesnar from the match and furthered the notion that he had The Beast's number.

That didn't sit well with Lesnar, which led to Paul Heyman challenging Goldberg to a WrestleMania encounter on his client's behalf the next night on Raw, as WWE's official Twitter account shared:

Per WWE Universe, Heyman touched on the notion that Goldberg was the one black mark on Lesnar's illustrious career:

He also discussed the importance of cementing his client's legacy by getting rid of the caveat:

Lesnar was desperate to prove he can beat Goldberg, which put the ball in his chief rival's court.

There was no clear reason for Goldberg to accept the match, as he has dominated Lesnar over the course of their feud. He beat him at WrestleMania XX in March 2004, did the same at Survivor Series and even exerted his will in the Royal Rumble.

Goldberg had nothing left to prove, whereas Lesnar felt the need to show everyone he could beat the man who has made him seem ordinary.

Most assumed a Lesnar vs. Goldberg match at WrestleMania 33 was a foregone conclusion when both Superstars entered the Rumble, but the decision was up to Goldberg.

Despite not needing another win over Lesnar to legitimize his career, Goldberg accepted the bout Monday and handed The Beast Incarnate a chance at redemption.

It is fair to wonder how strong of a match they are capable of putting on at the Showcase of the Immortals since Goldberg hasn't been asked to work for more than a few minutes at a time.

In terms of creating the atmosphere and pageantry that WrestleMania is all about, however, Lesnar vs. Goldberg is a marquee matchup that promises to generate plenty of interest.

In the meantime, fans have a Goldberg vs. Owens match to look forward to as the relationship between the universal champion and Jericho begins to erode.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player above (warning: some language NSFW).