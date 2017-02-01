Super Bowl Odds 2017: Halftime, National Anthem and Patriots vs. Falcons Props

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The biggest game of the 2016-17 NFL season is nearly here. On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will take the field for Super Bowl LI.

This promises to be an exciting game between the league's top offense and top defense from the regular season. The Falcons averaged an NFL-best 33.8 points per game in 2016, while the Patriots defense allowed a league-low 15.6 points per game.

Of course, the game itself isn't the only bit of entertainment coming to NRG Stadium on Sunday. Country music star Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem, and Lady Gaga is set for what should be a riveting halftime performance.

Today, we're going to examine the entertainment surrounding Super Bowl LI and look at some of the wackier prop bets for Super Bowl Sunday—courtesy of our friends at OddsShark.com.

Super Bowl LI

What: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

When: Sunday, February 5

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

National TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Line: NE -3

Over/Under: 58.5

Prediction: New England, 28-24

The Anthem

Luke Bryan will obviously be the main attraction for the U.S. National Anthem this year. However, he won't be the only one performing at the opening ceremony.

According to Taryn Asher of Fox 2 Detroit, Michigan native Kriston Lee Pumphrey will also perform the national anthem, in sign language. Pumphrey is an online anchor at sign language channel DPAN-TV.

"One of the reasons why DPAN-TV was established is because we feel deaf people should have access to information," Pumphrey explained, per Asher. "People don't realize the deaf community misses out on a lot of things going on in the world and in the news. And, to be on a national stage, this is a huge deal for us."

If you're looking for prop bets on the anthem, though, you'll be limited to Bryan's performance. Luckily, there are a few.

The over/under on Luke Bryan's national anthem is set at two minutes and 15 seconds. The money line is -200 that Bryan will be wearing blue jeans during the anthem. It's +150 that he will be wearing any other type of pants.

You can also get 4-1 odds that Bryan will forget a word of the national anthem.

Halftime Show

Pop icon Lady Gaga is headlining this year's halftime show. The six-time Grammy-winning performer is known for her wild stage antics, so this halftime could be incredibly memorable.

In fact, it appears Gaga won't even be opening the show on a stage at all. During a recent appearance on Karson and Kennedy on Mix 104.1, she confirmed she will actually start her halftime performance on the roof of NRG Stadium.

Gaga also hinted to Karson and Kennedy that legendary singer Tony Bennett might also join the halftime festivities.

“I will tell you that it’s going to be fantastic and Tony is the best there is, and if he was in it, it would be fantastic," she said.

If you're looking for some prop bets involving the halftime show, you're definitely in luck.

You can bet on the color of Lady Gaga's hair for the performance (the money line is -500 for blonde), and you can bet on which song she will sing first to open the performance.

Lady Gaga First-Song Odds Song Odds Born this Way 9-4 Bad Romance 10-4 Edge of Glory 5-1 Poker Face 10-1 Just Dance 10-1 Other 11-10

Unfortunately, OddsShark doesn't provide any props regarding possible guest stars. We'd love to try to guess who Gaga pulls into the show for this one.

Other Assorted Props

You can, of course, also bet on the game itself between the Falcons and the Patriots. There are plenty of traditional gaming options and props available, though we'll be focusing on some of the more bizarre ones here.

Naturally, you can get roughly 50-50 odds on the opening coin toss—either by picking heads, tails or the winning team. You can get roughly the same odds by betting that the team that wins the coin toss will also win the game.

The money line on the first scoring play of the game is currently set at -165 for a touchdown and +135 for a field goal or safety. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones currently holds the best odds to be the game's first scorer at 7.5-1.

If you want to bet on the first offensive play of the game, the money line is -150 for a run and +120 for a pass.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP at 8-5 odds. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is next with 11-4 odds. Here are some of the other top options for MVP:

MVP Odds Player Odds Julio Jones, WR, ATL 15-2 Julian Edelman, WR, NE 12-1 LeGarrette Blount, RB, NE 20-1 Field 20-1 Dion Lewis, RB, NE 25-1 Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL 25-1 Chris Hogan, WR, NE 25-1 Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL 33-1

Interested in betting on what color the liquid poured on the winning coach will be? You can. The odds are 3-1 that it will be clear (water) and 3-1 that it will be lime/green. The sleeper pick is purple, at 10-1 odds.

You can also bet on who the Super Bowl MVP will mention first. Options include teammates (2-1 odds), coaches (9-1), team owner (9-1) and God (2-1).

You can get 20-1 odds that the first person mentioned will be Donald Trump.