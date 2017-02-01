Creating a Combined Barcelona and Atletico Madrid XI

1 of 12

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Real Madrid might be leading the table in La Liga this season, but for the last four years they haven't had a sniff of the title—instead it has gone to each of their two biggest rivals, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The Catalan outfit have claimed three titles in that time, while Atleti have won just the one. However, the two sides have had fantastic battles of their own over that four-year period, including Los Rojiblancos sealing the 2013-14 title at the Camp Nou and a tremendous two-legged affair in last season's Champions League.

They meet again on Wednesday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, and both teams will field strong sides as they go for silverware in the cup.

Here, we assess both sides to create an ultimate Barca-Atleti XI, formed with only the players available to them on the night—so there is no first-choice goalkeeper for either team, with Jan Oblak injured and Marc-Andre ter Stegen rested.