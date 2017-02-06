CFB Future 100: Top 10 Quarterbacks in Class of 2017

1 of 11

Clemson QB signee Hunter Johnson Steve Hare/Scout.com

The ink is dry, housing arrangements are being made and the class of 2017 is well on its way to college football stardom.

Specifically, at quarterback.

The group of signal-callers who signed on the dotted line Feb. 1 is loaded with talented players who have both short- and long-term potential at the collegiate level.

Which quarterbacks are destined to have the most success as college players? The top 10 featured here were selected and ranked based on talent, scheme, fit and depth chart analysis.