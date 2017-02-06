CFB Future 100: Top 10 Quarterbacks in Class of 2017
The ink is dry, housing arrangements are being made and the class of 2017 is well on its way to college football stardom.
Specifically, at quarterback.
The group of signal-callers who signed on the dotted line Feb. 1 is loaded with talented players who have both short- and long-term potential at the collegiate level.
Which quarterbacks are destined to have the most success as college players? The top 10 featured here were selected and ranked based on talent, scheme, fit and depth chart analysis.
10. Jake Fromm
Height/Weight: 6'2", 203 pounds
College: Georgia
2017 Outlook
Jake Fromm has the talent to be an instant-impact star, but he is down on this list because rising sophomore pro-style quarterback Jacob Eason will block him in Athens. If rising senior Brice Ramsey sticks around, a redshirt is likely in store for Fromm, barring an issue with Eason that causes him to miss significant time. If Ramsey transfers—which some have hinted at, including Chip Towers of DawgNation—Fromm could be Georgia's backup and have his time as a starter limited due to lack of separation between him and Eason.
What They're Saying
"Fromm has one of the strongest arms in the 2017 class. He can make all of the throws, and he has the type of pocket awareness and instincts to be a big-time player in college." — Bleacher Report national recruiting analyst Sanjay Kirpalani
9. Jack Sears
Height/Weight: 6'3", 205 pounds
College: USC
2017 Outlook
Jack Sears has plenty of weapons to work with in Los Angeles under head coach Clay Helton. When will he play, though? Rising redshirt sophomore Sam Darnold will be draft-eligible following the 2017 season, and Sears could redshirt and play in 2018 or serve as Darnold's backup this year.
Rising sophomore Matt Fink could battle Sears for the backup job immediately, with Sears serving more as the long-term solution in case of emergency, with the hope of having his redshirt preserved by Fink's role as a short-term backup.
What They're Saying
"Jack has as high of a ceiling as any quarterback in this class. He defines the 'new-age' quarterback. We are no longer seeing quarterbacks who are elite passers or elite athletes. We are seeing a blend, and Jack is that. Add in his competitive temperament and humility, and USC continues to recruit that position as well as anyone in the nation." — Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth
8. Sam Ehlinger
Height/Weight: 6'1 ½", 215 pounds
College: Texas
2017 Outlook
A new regime led by head coach Tom Herman creates an opportunity for Sam Ehlinger to become an instant-impact star at Texas. He'll have to beat out pro-style starter and rising sophomore Shane Buechele for the job, though. The good news for Ehlinger is that Herman's success at Houston was with a dual-threat quarterback, and the recruit checks that box more than the incumbent Buechele.
What They're Saying
"I'm not sure there is a tougher and more competitive quarterback in the class of 2017 than Sam. There's a certain Tebow-like quality with him in that when the whistle blows and the lights go up, he has an ability to make plays and get things done. Still developing as a pure pocket passer but will be a leader and respected from day one." — Brian Stumpf, president of Student Sports, which operates The Opening and the Elite 11 camps
7. Myles Brennan
Height/Weight: 6'4", 185 pounds
College: LSU
2017 Outlook
New head coach Ed Orgeron and offensive coordinator Matt Canada have a gem in Myles Brennan, who could step in and become a starter as a true freshman. Danny Etling took over for Brandon Harris early in the 2016 season and was a mixed bag. At certain points, he looked great, but other times—specifically against Alabama and Florida—he looked overmatched. Brennan can make every throw in Canada's playbook and will likely play either as the starter or the backup in his first year in Baton Rouge.
What They're Saying
"When coaches at a camp nickname you 'Goff' [Jared Goff], that holds weight. This guy can zip it. He's accurate, and he has good arm strength. There's a lot to like about Brennan." — Bleacher Report national recruiting analyst Damon Sayles
6. Dylan McCaffrey
Height/Weight: 6'4 ½", 195 pounds
College: Michigan
2017 Outlook
Dylan McCaffrey will have to sit behind Wilton Speight for at least one year and could either serve as Michigan's primary backup or redshirt. When he does get his shot, his primary competition will be rising redshirt sophomore Alex Malzone and redshirt freshman Brandon Peters.
What They're Saying
"Dylan is an anomaly in these days as a quarterback that is really more home-schooled by his high school than one who's been out doing everything in the offseason for the past two to three years. He has a remarkable foundation and tremendous tools to work with, and I think he couldn't have picked a better quarterback developer to work with than Jim Harbaugh to continue to grow and evolve." — Stumpf
5. Kellen Mond
Height/Weight: 6'3", 202 pounds
College: Texas A&M
2017 Outlook
Kellen Mond went straight from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, to College Station, Texas, to compete for Texas A&M's vacant starting quarterback spot as a true freshman. He'll have to beat out veteran Jake Hubenak and redshirt freshman Nick Starkel for the job.
Whatever happens, Mond is too talented to take a redshirt. At the very least, he'll provide a spark as a changeup quarterback in the tempo-based Aggies offense.
What They're Saying
"The one thing I like about Kellen is it seems like nothing ever bothers him. He never lets a situation get too high or too low. That poise is what's going to help him in the SEC. He'll see some monsters on the defensive side of the ball, but you'll never see him sweat." — Sayles
4. Tua Tagovailoa
Height/Weight: 6'1", 216 pounds
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
Tua Tagovailoa entered the fray at Alabama in January and will instantly be a backup at worst thanks to the transfers of Cooper Bateman and David Cornwell. Could he beat out reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Year Jalen Hurts, though?
Clearly, the passing game needs to evolve under Hurts, who kept things rather conservative as a true freshman. If that doesn't happen, don't be surprised to see Tagovailoa get a shot to sit atop the depth chart by midseason.
What They're Saying
"Tagovailoa was arguably the biggest revelation of the summer camp circuit. I saw him three times and was blown away at how much he improved as a passer. He clearly went to work on that aspect of his game in the offseason. His touch and accuracy made him unstoppable at The Opening. Add what he brings to the table with his legs, and the sky is truly the limit for Tua in college." — Kirpalani
3. Davis Mills
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 188 pounds
College: Stanford
2017 Outlook
Starter Keller Chryst is out six months due to a knee injury suffered in the Sun Bowl, so despite fifth-year senior Ryan Burns surprisingly opting to stay with the Cardinal, the door is open for Davis Mills to make a case to be Chryst's backup. He'll have to fend off Burns and rising redshirt freshman K.J. Costello for immediate playing time, but he has the ability to make that happen.
What They're Saying
"The first word that comes to mind with Davis is 'cerebral.' He is super accurate and knows when to go for the money shot or check down for the positive yards. He's a true game manager, and with stud blockers like tackles Foster Sarell and Walker Little in the class, he can do scary things in the pocket." — Sayles
2. Tate Martell
Height/Weight: 5'10 ½", 203 pounds
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
J.T. Barrett is entrenched as the starting quarterback at Ohio State for one more year. After that, though, the door is wide open. It's unlikely that Tate Martell will play except in case of extreme emergency in 2017, but he could win the job as a redshirt freshman in 2018 if he beats out current rising sophomore Joe Burrow and redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins.
What They're Saying
"It's hard to argue with what Tate Martell did on the prep level, leading Bishop Gorman to a 45-0 record as its starting quarterback. While his measurables may be a concern for a lot of people, I'm very intrigued with his fit at Ohio State. He runs the zone read about as well as anyone in the country and can make and extend plays with his legs. With the talent surrounding him at Ohio State, he could thrive if he can win that job over some of the other talented passers already on campus." — Kirpalani
1. Hunter Johnson
Height/Weight: 6'3 ½", 201 pounds
College: Clemson
2017 Outlook
With Deshaun Watson gone, Hunter Johnson has the chance to be this year's version of Jalen Hurts—a true freshman quarterback who leads the defending national champions. He'll have to beat out rising junior Kelly Bryant, redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper and fellow incoming freshman Chase Brice to earn the job. Since he enrolled early, don't be surprised if Johnson gets snaps in the first game of his true freshman season just like Watson did in 2014.
What They're Saying
"Hunter Johnson may have the highest ceiling of any passer in the 2017 cycle. He's a big-time athlete who can beat teams with his arm and legs. He fits Clemson's offense perfectly, and he has a good chance to be the long-term replacement for Deshaun Watson." — Kirpalani
Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Statistics courtesy of CFBStats, and recruiting information courtesy of Scout unless otherwise noted. Barrett Sallee is the lead SEC college football writer and national college football video analyst for Bleacher Report as well as a host on SiriusXM. Follow Barrett on Twitter and Facebook.
