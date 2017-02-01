Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Updated Ad Info, Prop Bets and Movie Trailer Debuts

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Super Bowl LI is nearly upon us, folks. Not only does this mean the biggest game of the NFL season is here, but it also means fans are about to be treated to a whole bunch of commercials!

Normally, we wouldn't get especially excited about bloated television advertising interrupting a game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, but Super Bowl commercials are awesome.

For non-football fans, in fact, the commercials are just about the biggest reason to watch.

We're going to take a glimpse into the future and examine what we know about this year's Super Bowl commercials. We'll take a look at the latest rumors, potential movie trailers and some interesting prop bets—courtesy of OddsShark.com.

First, though, let's take a look at the game.

Super Bowl LI

What: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

When: Sunday, February 5

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

National TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Latest Buzz

You can expect plenty of star power and gimmickry during commercial breaks this year. Companies simply cannot afford to release something mediocre—not with what it costs to pitch a product during the big game.

According to Sapna Maheshwari of the New York Times, 30 seconds of air time will cost $5 million.

Naturally, some companies have already started the process of buzz-building by either releasing their commercials before the Super Bowl or by releasing teaser trailers for their ads.

The latter strategy has been employed by Snickers, who will apparently be going live on Super Sunday—possibly with a horse, a dead cowboy and film actor Adam Driver.

Buffalo Wild Wings has also released a teaser trailer featuring Captain Football himself, Brett Favre.

Not to be outdone by Favre, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will also appear in a Super Bowl ad this year. He'll be helping to pitch new replay technology from computer processing giant Intel.

Hopefully, Brady has an easier time hanging onto the football than his breakfast.

Some companies are crossing on-screen stars with behind-the-scenes star power for their Super Bowl masterpieces. For example, Mercedes-Benz had the Coen Brothers, the Oscar-winning director duo, oversee their ad for the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster.

For those of you too young to recognize him, that's legendary actor and original easy rider Peter Fonda in the ad.

Other companies got a bit odd with their teaser trailer. Check out this psychedelic piece by Avocados From Mexico, where comedian Jon Lovitz promises to "see you in the first quarter."

Scary stuff.

Movie Trailers

If you're less interested in watching teaser trailers for Super Bowl ads and more interested in seeing some new movie trailers, we have good news for you. A number of upcoming blockbusters are expected to have trailers air on Super Sunday.

According to Brian Steinberg of Variety, movie studios such as Disney, Universal and Paramount have purchased ad slots for the big game. While some of the movie trailers that will run are being kept confidential, we do know a couple that will have air time.

Steinberg recently wrote the following:

A spokeswoman for Paramount said the studio would promote ”Transformers: The Last Knight” during the game and tout the Scarlett Johansson starrer “Ghost In The Shell” in a spot before the kick off. Universal will run at least a trailer during the event, but a spokesperson for the studio declined to offer details. The studio has releases including “Fifty Shades Darker” and “The Great Wall” on tap. Disney declined to comment on what it might choose to promote.

With Disney owning a ton of film properties, their pick for the Super Bowl could be anything from Beauty and the Beast to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Our best guess, though, is that we get a trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.

A teaser for the new Guardians movie has already been released.

According to Anthony D'Alessandro of Deadline.com, Sony is expected to run ads for upcoming sci-fi thriller Life, which will star Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal. Per D'Alessandro, we could also get a glimpse at Universal's The Fate of the Furious.

Props

If you're the betting type but aren't interesting in the game itself, our friends at OddsShark have some interesting options for you.

The over/under on Luke Bryan's national anthem is set at two minutes and 15 seconds. The money line is -200 that Bryan will be wearing blue jeans during the anthem. It's +150 that he will be wearing any other type of pants.

Lady Gaga's halftime performance? The money line is -500 that her hair color will be blonde. The odds are currently 9-4 that the first song she sings will be Born This Way.

If you're interested in betting on what color of liquid will be poured on the winning coach, you can. The odds are 3-1 that it will be clear (water) and 3-1 that it will be lime/green. The dark horse here is purple, at 10-1 odds.

You can also get 20-1 odds that the first person mentioned by the Super Bowl MVP will be Donald Trump.