Simon Mignolet Criticised by Steven Gerrard After David Luiz Goal vs. Liverpool

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Chris Laker Featured Columnist

Steven Gerrard accused Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet of being in "no man's land" after the Belgian stopper let in a David Luiz free-kick during a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Luiz put Chelsea ahead in the clash at Anfield with a quick set piece that took Mignolet by surprise when he wasn't looking.

Speaking on BT Sport, Gerrard didn't pull his punches over Mignolet, who didn't realise the whistle had been blown by referee Mark Clattenburg. He said:

"Surely after the game he is going to hold his hands up for this. He's not read it and he's trying to push his back line out when he should have his eye on the free-kick taker because the whistle clearly gets blown, everyone can hear it and Simon's just in no man's land basically."

