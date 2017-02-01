    Manchester UnitedDownload App

    Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard Instagram Dance Video Questioned by Rio Ferdinand

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Paul Pogba of Manchester United (L) celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal with Jesse Lingard of Manchester United (R) during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on September 24, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    Manchester United's legendary former defender Rio Ferdinand has hit out at current players Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard after a video emerged of the duo debuting a new celebration routine.

    Both Pogba and Lingard have used the "dab" celebration after scoring goals this season and released a clip of a new jig and a custom handshake from inside the club's dressing room. When asked for his opinion on the footage, Ferdinand said such antics should be reserved for winning teams.

    "Listen, I'm all for having a bit of fun on social media," Ferdinand said on BT Sport (h/t Thomas Bristow of the Daily Mirror). "But when you're fifth [sixth] in the league, you're not in the Champions League positions and you're fighting...Until you're winning, that's when you go out and do stuff like that."

    Former England football player Rio Ferdinand speaks at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in central London on January 17, 2017 during a briefing to outline new agendas and aims for 2017 for the mental health charity Heads Together. Heads Together is a c
    STEFAN WERMUTH/Getty Images

    Ferdinand added that having "dug out Arsenal players" for similar things in the past, it wouldn't be fair of him "to not talk about the United players."

    BT Sport's Twitter feed posted a video of Ferdinand's thoughts:

    Pogba posted the video on his Instagram account on Tuesday. Here's a look at the clip in question, in which he showcases the new celebration:

    Ferdinand was also asked whether such footage would have made its way into the public domain under his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

    "If Fergie's there, no chance," said the former centre-back, who won six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League during a distinguished spell with the Red Devils.

    Pogba is a "free spirit," as Ferdinand described, and is regularly giving his followers on social media a glimpse of life as one of the most high-profile professional footballers on the planet.

    His recent posts include snaps of new hairstyles, new sportswear and a clip of him and team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic preparing for an ice bath.

    Pogba has been in excellent form as of late.Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    The Red Devils are enduring a testing campaign under the guidance of Jose Mourinho and sit in sixth place in the Premier League table ahead of Wednesday's game against Hull City.

    However, in recent weeks, there have been undeniable signs of improvement. United have won six and drawn two of their last eight matches in the top flight and are into the final of the EFL Cup; Pogba's forceful performances in the middle of the park have been vital to their recent upturn in form, too.

    The videos may rile Ferdinand, although they'll be of entertainment to United fans across the globe. In an age when footballers are often accused of being robotic in front of the camera and too far removed from supporters, these types of interactions are refreshing for plenty, regardless of the club's league position.

