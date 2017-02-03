Predicting MLB's Best and Worst 2016-17 Offseason Moves

1 of 11

The press conferences are so much fun. The new jerseys fit so well—and sell well in the club shops too!

By the warmth of a hot stove, almost any MLB winter move can look like a good one. Your team is adding a player it wants, and in a lot of cases, all it cost was a bunch of the owner's money. How bad can that be?

It's easy to get swept up. It's easy to see what they see, to believe what they believe.

In many cases, you should believe. In most of the big moves this winter, the team that made the big announcement did get better.

Now we wait for spring training to see how those teams look. We wait for the season to see how it all turns out.

Here at Bleacher Report, we'd rather not wait. We'd rather tell you right now, right up front, which of those winter moves have the best chance of working out the way the team described them on announcement day.

We'll ignore the moves that should have been made but weren't, like the Pittsburgh Pirates' trading Andrew McCutchen, or the New York Mets' trading Jay Bruce, or the Detroit Tigers' trading just about anyone. Those are issues for another day.

This issue is about the deals that happened.

Here are 10 of the biggest, from one to 10, ranked by the likelihood the winter promises become reality.