WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Greatest Title Matches in PPV's History

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose headlined Elimination Chamber 2015 for the WWE Championship. Credit: WWE.com

For the first time in nearly two years, WWE will bring back its Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Feb. 12, which will see the stars of SmackDown battle it out on the Road to WrestleMania 33.

Before its abrupt removal from the pay-per-view lineup in 2015, the event previously served as the precursor to The Show of Shows.

This year's installment will be no different, and in the past, Elimination Chamber has hosted many memorable matches that set the stage for 'Mania. Of course, it has also been the home of Satan's Prison itself, the Elimination Chamber match.

Per the rules of the bout, six Superstars enter the demonic structure, and only one walks away as champion. It remains one of WWE's most physically taxing and unpredictable matches each year.

Although the Elimination Chamber itself is typically the most anticipated attraction on the card, the rest of the show has also been known to feature exciting undercard classics.

As of this writing, nearly the entire card for Elimination Chamber 2017 has been confirmed, and it's shaping up to be a promising pay-per-view thus far. But will any of the advertised matches come close to topping these five fantastic bouts from its illustrious history?