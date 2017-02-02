Reassessing the Best and Worst Contracts from 2016 NBA Offseason

8 of 13

Harrison Barnes, Dallas Mavericks (four years, $94.4 million)

Sorry to disappoint anyone who's here for the Harrison Barnes jokes. There will be none of those, because his contract appears to be...solid.

Barnes is not transforming the Mavericks into offensive assassins when on the court. His offensive repertoire is painfully predictable, and he doesn't create nearly enough shots for teammates.

He is, however, averaging more than 20 points per game with an above-average effective field-goal percentage (50.4) and giving Dallas sturdy defensive sets at the 3 and 4. That doesn't make him a bargain, but the Mavericks found a properly priced building block in him.

Luol Deng, Los Angeles Lakers (four years, $72 million)

There is a space in which you can defend the Los Angeles Lakers' signing of Luol Deng. It's this one.

Although Deng's ebbing career trajectory doesn't mesh with those from the Purple and Gold's kiddies, head coach Luke Walton is doing a phenomenal job of capping his playing time. You can at least envision Deng being fresh enough down the line to help a Lakers squad that needs defense (he's still good on that end) and can manufacture more wide-open catch-and-shoot bunnies.

Miles Plumlee, Milwaukee Bucks (four years, $50 million)

Miles Plumlee just got traded to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical. He was previously stuck behind Greg Monroe, John Henson, Thon Maker and Giannis Antetokounpo.

Plumlee had trouble gaining chances to play in that logjam, and even more trouble actually doing anything with said chances. Here's to hoping a change of scenery changes everything we've learned so far. The only reason he doesn't warrant a slide is because he was apparently "worth" two rotational bigs in trade.

Rajon Rondo, Chicago Bulls (two years, $28.1 million)

The Chicago Bulls handed Rajon Rondo a significant amount of money, and it has blown up in their faces. He's barely in the rotation these days, and the offense averages more points per 100 possessions without him running the show.

Clearly, no one—or everyone—saw this coming.

Contract brevity absolves the Bulls of long-term harm. Rondo is signed through next season, but his $13.4 million salary in 2017-18 is non-guaranteed. Chicago might actually have a trade chip on its hands in the near future.

Evan Turner, Portland Trail Blazers (four years, $70 million)

Evan Turner comes close to worst-five territory, but he recently hit a semi-stride. While his shooting percentages remain a roller coaster, the Portland Trail Blazers are finding more ways to use him as a playmaker, and his defense has picked up.

Since Jan. 1, Turner is positively impacting the Blazers' statistical performance on both ends of the court. It's a small victory but a victory all the same. He's trending in the right direction, and it's easier to offload the contracts of combo wings who don't shoot than—spoiler alert—outdated big men.