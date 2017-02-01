B/R Weekly Rushdown: Trump's Travel Ban Hits Esports, Overwatch Patch Drops
It was a relatively quiet week for esports, with the standard roundup of League of Legends Championship Series action going down, a bit of Dota 2 action and the ELEAGUE Major wrapping up. A few interesting patches dropped across a number of different titles including Overwatch and Pokemon Sun and Moon. Oh, and esports took a hard hit from the massive turmoil in Washington, D.C.
Read all about it in your weekly rushdown of esports news!
ELEAGUE Major Results
The ELEAGUE Major concluded on Sunday and, unsurprisingly, the event was an absolute hoot. The combination of Valve's high-stakes tournaments and ELEAGUE's quality production made for a one-of-a-kind show that both felt and looked big.
The top eight broke down as follows:
|ELEAGUE Major Results
|Place
|Teams
|Payout
|1
|Astralis
|$500,000
|2
|Virtus.Pro
|$150,000
|3-4
|Fnatic, SK Gaming
|$70,000
|5-8
|Na'Vi, The North, FaZe Clan, Gambit Esports
|$35,000
|Liquipedia
Here are some notes on how things shook out:
- Astralis looked excellent, taking the top prize despite barely making the cut from the group stages. It defeated Na'Vi and Fnatic to get to the grand finals and looked strong in its winning effort over Virtus.pro.
- VP, despite coming in second, showed that it remains the team to beat at any tournament in the immediate future. It displayed incredibly resilience in a back-and-forth series opposite the North and a razor-thin match with SK Gaming.
- Per DotEsports.com's Sam Nordmark, the event peaked at over 1 million unique viewers. Those are some strong ratings!
Trump's Travel Ban Could Hit Esports Hard
Last Friday, United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations—Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Sudan—from entering the country. The move has been met with worldwide criticism as an unknown number of people, including green card holders, are prevented from doing business or even simply returning home.
Unfortunately, the esports world is no different, as many players, owners and managers have already been impacted and even more are left wondering what comes next.
The hardest hit likely came to Hamza "IraqiZorro" Najim, a player for and co-owner of Vainglory team GankStars, who will be unable to relocate to the United States or compete in the Evil Eight league:
IraqiZorro @ElDonIraqiZorro
I think I'm still in the "shocked" phase, where I'm not able to fully comprehend yet that this is indeed our current reality...1/29/2017, 12:18:46 AM
Ramin "Mr. R" Delshad, an Iranian-Dutch Smash Bros. player, is right alongside him, being locked out of stateside events in the coming months:
Elevate Mr.R @Mr_RSmash
Well.... that was fast Emailed the U.S. department of state as well, but they'll probably respond with the same thing RIP https://t.co/7dGIkpZTGb1/30/2017, 10:28:30 AM
Smash Bros. tournament organizer Bassem "Bear" Dahdouh, who was born in Saudi Arabia, tore into the ban in a lengthy series of posts on Twitter:
Bear @BearUNLV
And as someone who was persecuted in the Middle East for being Christian then losing faith by being persecuted for being brown in the USA...1/28/2017, 6:01:13 PM
Evil Geniuses' Dota 2 team manager Phillip Aram noted that if the ban had extended (or winds up extending) to Pakistan, it would wreak havoc on the career of EG's mid player Syed Sumail Hassan:
Phillip Aram @Phillip_Aram
Pakistan didn't make Trump's list for political reasons, but if it had it would have ruined @SumaaaaiL 's career1/28/2017, 7:22:29 PM
It's an unfortunate turn for the esports community—and for many others around the world. One can only hope things don't get any worse.
Major Overwatch Patch Drops
Overwatch is an amazing game, but it has struggled to find a well-balanced meta to this point in its life. Because of that, it is of little surprise that a sizable patch dropped last week that will likely change up the pro scene in a big way. The full notes can be found on Blizzard's website, but here are some of the highlights:
- Roadhog is no longer able to functionally pull foes through walls with his hook.
- D.Va's mech has been nerfed (with its tankiness shifting to 400 health, 200 armor from 200 health, 400 armor).
- Ana has been heavily nerfed, with her biotic grenade duration being dropped by 20 percent and its healing-boost effect being decreased by 50 percent.
- Sombra's hack skill has been buffed, with its cooldown being shortened and skill taking effect faster.
While one can read into this patch in a few different ways, it seems to be an attempt by Blizzard to chip away at the tank-heavy style most pro teams employ. It will be interesting to see if that sticks, or if teams will continue to prioritize bulk over more balanced lineups.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!