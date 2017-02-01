Brent Musburger Gives Farewell Comments in Final Broadcast

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brent Musburger got to call one final overtime game Tuesday before he signed off on his broadcasting career.

The legend said goodbye to viewers following Kentucky's 90-81 victory over Georgia after ESPN played a montage of some of his most memorable moments. Joe Kovac Jr. of The Telegraph passed along Musburger's words:

ESPN PR said goodbye as well:

Kentucky head coach John Calipari presented Musburger with a celebratory No. 50 jersey before Tuesday's game to commemorate his 50 years in broadcasting, which ESPN College Basketball captured:

The fact Tuesday was Musburger's last call means fans who have grown accustomed to hearing his catch phrase "You are looking live" will no longer hear the familiar words before marquee games. ESPN College Basketball passed along that final introduction to Tuesday's contest:

The National Sports Media Association Hall of Famer told David Bauder of the Associated Press he is leaving sportscasting to start a sports handicapping business with his family in Las Vegas. Musburger even referenced his next venture during his final sendoff after the Wildcats' win.

Musburger started his career in sports media as a writer before becoming the face of CBS' coverage. He broadcast a variety of sports, including college football, golf, tennis, college basketball, the NBA and the NFL on the network's NFL Today show.

He started working for ABC and ESPN in 1990, and he primarily did college football and college basketball coverage for the networks. Among the most famous calls of his career were Boston College's Doug Flutie's Hail Mary pass to beat Miami in 1984 and Villanova's NCAA championship victory over Georgetown in 1985.

Bauder noted Musburger's career did have some controversy, including when he continuously talked about how attractive Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend, Katherine Webb, was during the 2013 BCS championship game.

Musburger also recently said he hoped Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon would make the most of a second chance during the Sooners' Sugar Bowl win over Auburn, per Bauder. Mixon was suspended for a year for punching a woman and breaking her jaw.

Still, Musburger's career will be defined by the memorable moments he called, and Bill Bender of Sporting News listed some of the highlights. Among the list was the debut of Magic Johnson, Flutie's pass, the famous 1988 "Catholics vs. Convicts" game between Notre Dame and Miami and the "Holy Buckeye" play when Ohio State stunned Purdue on a deep fourth-down pass during its 2002 national title season.

SEC Network shared a look at some of those most memorable moments:

While fans will always have the highlight reels to look back on, Sports Illustrated said Musburger will soon join Al Bernstein for a show on The Vegas Stats & Information Network. Viewers won't be "looking live" at the games Musburger is calling anymore, but at least his voice will still be there in the sports world.