WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 31

Neville choking the life out of Jack Gallagher. Credit: WWE.com

The Cruiserweight Classic got the entire division off to a great start, but it has had a hard time keeping people's interest ever since.

The introduction of 205 Live was supposed to help the division get over. Unfortunately, asking fans to instantly care about a handful of talents they are unfamiliar with is a hard sell.

Having veterans like The Brian Kendrick and Tajiri give longtime fans a reason to care, and adding Neville helped legitimize the Cruiserweight Championship because WWE Universe had already invested in him.

The program is never lacking for good action, but it still feels like the C-show compared to Raw and SmackDown instead of a complement to them.

It's still early in the life of the cruiserweights in WWE, so hopefully the show continues to improve and finds a balance between new and familiar talents.