    Jordan Farmar: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation Surrounding Free-Agent PG

    SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 10: Jordan Farmar #20 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the game against Maccabi Haifa on October 10, 2016 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
    Rocky Widner/Getty Images
    Rob Goldberg
February 1, 2017

    Veteran point guard Jordan Farmar is currently a free agent, but he'll have an opportunity to show what he can do in a workout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, per ESPN's Marc Stein.

    Cavaliers to Work Out Farmar

    Tuesday, Jan. 31

    Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported Tuesday the Cavaliers will also host Kirk Hinrich, Mario Chalmers and Lance Stephenson for a workout.

    Farmar began the 2016-17 campaign with the Sacramento Kings, but the team waived him only two weeks into the regular season. He appeared in just two games, scoring 12 points in 35 minutes.

    The 30-year-old was a first-round pick for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2006 and spent the first four seasons of his career with the team. While he rarely put up big numbers, he was a valued member of the rotation while helping bring home NBA titles in 2009 and 2010.

    From there, he moved on to the then-New Jersey Nets, where he became more of an offensive presence while averaging 9.9 points and 4.4 assists per game in two seasons.

    Over the last few years, Farmar hasn't been able to find consistent playing time. After being out of the NBA during the 2012-13 season, he bounced around to the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and most recently the Kings.

    Despite his recent struggles, Farmar is a veteran performer with plenty of experience in both the regular season and the playoffs. His ability as a passer and an outside shooter could make him a useful addition to a contender this season.

