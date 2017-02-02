Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017: Betting Guide for Lady Gaga Entertainment

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl 51 halftime show is sure to be uneventful.

Kidding.

The 30-year-old pop star has skirted controversy the past few years, but she made a name for herself with outrageous costumes (uh, remember the meat dress?) and provocative performances around 2008, when The Fame was released, through 2011, when Born This Way came out.

In addition to churning out more music, Gaga sang the national anthem at Super Bowl 50.

While there probably isn't too much overlap with the Little Monsters—that's what Gaga calls her fans—and NFL diehards, the "Poker Face" singer is an ideal halftime act for bettors.

How come? She's unpredictable.

Case in point: When the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons hit the locker room, Gaga wants to sing on the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium, per Oli Coleman of the New York Post:



Although insiders say "her team is worried" about technical and safety issues surrounding Gaga's scheme, we're told the "Born This Way" singer is "all for it" and "pushing to do it." "They're writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome," says a source with knowledge of the arrangements.

Coleman reported organizers are considering "airlifting" Gaga to the roof.

While it sounds senseless, Gaga appears serious about the stunt. She told Karson & Kennedy on Boston's Mix 104.1 it was her sister's suggestion (h/t Cindy Boren of the Washington Post).

Now that we're on the same page with how this performance could go, let's talk prop bets.

Prop bets

What color will Lady Gaga's hair be?

You'll probably want to lean blond, given this picture Gaga tweeted on Tuesday:

Nothing can be taken for granted, but that's at least an update.

What will Lady Gaga wear during the halftime show?

While it would be a riot to see Gaga pay homage to Patriots coach Bill Belichick's famous no-sleeves look, that seems unlikely.

David Richard/Associated Press

The tail is certainly a wild-card selection, though.

Also, would Gaga really consider one-upping Janet Jackson's 2004 NSFW halftime show? Hard to say. But at those odds, it's worth a flier.

Will Lady Gaga expose her midriff?

For those also unfamiliar with the term "midriff," Google tells us it's the "region of the front of the body between the chest and the waist."

Like this:

A true coin flip.

Will Lady Gaga suffer a wardrobe malfunction?

Malfunction? Or "malfunction"?

Will Lady Gaga wear a pink hat?

This seems random, but according to Justin Hartling of OddsShark, Gaga has been rocking a pink hat to promote her latest album and her new country sound.

Worth a shot.

How many different outfits will Lady Gaga wear?

The over seems like a strong bet here, especially if she's staying solo. According to Billboard's Colin Stutz, Gaga "will be only the eighth performer in the halftime show's history to perform without guests."

Which of these artists will Lady Gaga cover?

Gaga seemed struck by Prince's death last April.

"Thank you for sharing your life with us Prince," she wrote on Instagram. "Giving up your anonymity because you felt compelled to share your gift. We learned so much. You just found God early, he needed you upstairs to innovate in heaven."

If Mother Monster is going to cover anyone, it's likely the late Prince.

Who will perform with Lady Gaga?

Tony Bennett and Gaga made a collaborative album, Cheek to Cheek, in 2014. The two are also good friends.

Florence Welch, Jon Bon Jovi, Father John Misty and Josh Homme all appeared on Gaga's most recent album, Joanne. Still, those acts don't exactly carry Super Bowl-level star power.

Remember, it's been reported she's staying solo. But if you don't believe that, stick with Bennett.

Will Lady Gaga mention 'President Trump'?

Perhaps.

Sophie Schillaci of ET Online reported on Jan. 17, "Lady Gaga was told by the NFL that she cannot say anything or bring anything up about the election, or mention Donald Trump."

A league rep called the report "nonsense."

Gaga was an avid Hillary Clinton supporter and performed at the Democratic nominee's last rally before the election.