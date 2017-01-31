WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 31

1 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Tuesday marked the first SmackDown Live after Royal Rumble, and immediately, the brand set about building the card for the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The participants in that show's main event WWE World Championship match were revealed and then proceeded to interact throughout the evening.

Champions were also in action as new world champion John Cena teamed with Luke Harper to battle Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, while intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose squared off with AJ Styles in the night's marquee match.

Add to it some women's action featuring Becky Lynch, Naomi, women's champion Alexa Bliss and Mickie James and the first hint of a tag team division in weeks and you have a focused product presented by a brand all too often overshadowed by its Monday night counterpart.

How did each match and segment grade out Tuesday night?

Let's take a look.