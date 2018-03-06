David West Ruled Out vs. Nets with Cyst Under Arm

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward David West will miss Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets while dealing with a cyst under his right arm, the team announced.



Not only do the Warriors have the most talented starting lineup in the NBA, but the depth also helps a lot in part because of West. Still, the team should be able to handle even an extended absence thanks to its other players in the frontcourt.

JaVale McGee, Jordan Bell, Zaza Pachulia and Kevon Looney could all see increased minutes with West unavailable.

With that said, losing the veteran power forward's experience and consistency as a contributor in this lineup could hurt. He is averaging 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game so far this season.

This is a player who at one point was one of the best in the league at his position.

The 37-year-old earned two All-Star nods during his time in New Orleans while remaining a dangerous offensive weapon in the post for the Indiana Pacers. His quest for a ring brought him to the San Antonio Spurs and then the Warriors, where he was finally able to win a championship in 2017.

He chose to return to Golden State this summer for what will be his last season, per David Aldridge of NBA.com.

After remaining relatively healthy throughout his career, West will hope the latest issue doesn't keep him off the court for too long.