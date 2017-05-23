4-Star QB Jalen Mayden Commits to Mississippi State over Nebraska and More

Credit: Scout

The Mississippi State Bulldogs added their quarterback of the future Tuesday, securing the commitment of 4-star Jalen Mayden.

Mayden announced his intention to join the SEC program on his Twitter page:

The Sachse High School star is the No. 11 quarterback and No. 100 player overall in the 2018 recruiting class, according to Scout.

Over the past two years, the southpaw established himself as a dynamic dual-threat QB. He threw for 5,336 yards and 59 touchdowns while running for another 1,145 yards and 15 touchdowns, per 247Sports.

While Mayden's numbers speak for themselves, he has been aggressively drawing attention to his abilities. During a 14-day period last June, Mayden attended a combination of 12 satellite camps and college campuses, according to ESPN.com's Max Olson.

"We save all year to make sure that during this time we can do this and it doesn’t hurt the household," said Mayden's mother, Katrina Mayden-Salles.

The Mayden family is well-versed in the demands of the recruiting process, as two of Mayden's brothers are currently on FBS rosters. Wide receiver James Mayden caught 16 passes for 232 yards in nine games for the Rice Owls in 2016, while cornerback Jared Mayden appeared in four games as a true freshman for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Mayden's work ethic and family connections further bolster his standing as one of the top QBs in 2018.

In general, Mayden is everything schools look for in a mobile signal-caller. He has the speed to buy himself time in the pocket or take advantage of gaps in the defense. He has also completed 66.4 percent of his passes and thrown only 13 interceptions, so his passing skills aren't in question, either.

Mississippi State fans might begin making the comparisons to Dak Prescott, but it's way too early to put Mayden in the same discussion with the best quarterback in Bulldogs history. Granted, Prescott was only the No. 70 quarterback in 2011, per Scout.

Nick Fitzgerald still has two more years of eligibility. By the time he graduates, Mayden will have been on campus for a full year. With that experience, he could potentially be the Bulldogs' starting quarterback in 2019.