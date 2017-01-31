    Arizona State FootballDownload App

    Blake Barnett Eligible to Play Immediately at ASU: Details, Comments, Reaction

    Alabama quarterback Blake Barnett warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, who announced his departure from Alabama four games into the 2016 season, will be eligible for the Sun Devils' 2017 opener after a successful appeal.

    Jeff Metcalfe of the Arizona Republic reported the NCAA made its ruling Tuesday.

    Barnett, a redshirt sophomore next season, was originally expected to sit out the first four games of 2017 to satisfy the NCAA's rule on transfers. The former highly touted recruit started Alabama's first game in 2016, but freshman Jalen Hurts replaced him after only two drives. Barnett announced his intention to transfer on Sept. 28 and chose Arizona State in December.

    Typically, players who transfer schools are required to sit out a full calendar year.

                  

    More to follow.

