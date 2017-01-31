    Cleveland CavaliersDownload App

    Baron Davis Rumors: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation Surrounding Free-Agent PG

    NEWARK, DE - MARCH 4: Baron Davis #34 of the Delaware 87ers looks on during the game against the Iowa Energy on March 4, 2016 at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Pellegrino/NBAE via Getty Images)
    NBA Photos/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    The Cleveland Cavaliers have been searching for a playmaker since LeBron James publicly suggested the front office should make a move to bolster the team's depth chart, and former All-Star Baron Davis is reportedly intrigued by the idea of joining the defending champions.  

    Continue for updates. 

    Davis Angling for Gig with Cleveland

    Tuesday, Jan. 31

    According to USA Today's Sam Amick, Davis "is known to covet the job and insists he could do it well so long as he had two weeks to get into tip-top shape."

    It's unclear if the Cavaliers have reciprocal interest in Davis, who last suited up on the NBA hardwood with the New York Knicks during the 2011-12 season.

    Since then, the 13-year vet has largely been out of the game. 

    However, he did initiate something of a comeback attempt last year, when he suited up for six D-League games with the Delaware 87ers. In 22.5 minutes a night, Davis averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 turnovers while shooting 35.5 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three. 

    Based on those mediocre numbers and the fact that he'll be 38 years old in April, it's hard to envision the Cavaliers opting for Davis over younger, more intriguing free-agent options. 

    Specifically, the Cavs are reportedly set to host a workout featuring Kirk Hinrich, Mario Chalmers and Lance Stephenson on Wednesday, according to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes

