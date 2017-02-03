Mid-Major Conference Leaders with Cinderella Potential in 2017 NCAA Tournament

1 of 11

Alec Peters Joe Raymond/Associated Press

With the NCAA tournament creeping closer on the calendar, it is time to take a look at some mid-major teams with Cinderella potential.

Some of these programs have made names for themselves with big March wins already, while other programs are trying to make names for themselves as the bracket busters that America falls in love with. Star players are one of the reasons that some of these schools appear on this list, as players like Valparaiso's Alec Peters are legitimate All-American candidates, despite playing in smaller leagues.

Other teams are balanced and well-oiled machines, as they have unlocked the right mix of veteran leadership and team chemistry.

Since the term "mid-major" is thrown around so often, we left a couple of programs off this list. Leagues that regularly field multiple bids were not included, so you won't see any West Coast Conference or Mountain West teams on this list. Wichita State was also left off this countdown because they're a nationally recognized name that has already been to the Final Four in the last five years.

Don't get caught trying to do a bunch of advance scouting a week before the NCAA tournament begins. Get to know some of the underdogs who can make a run in March.