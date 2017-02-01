2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Top Prospects Ahead of Super Bowl

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

There’s no stopping a hot-hand quarterback when he’s lighting up a weak pass defense. The 2017 NFL draft will supply three talented safeties, who possess different skill sets capable of significantly upgrading a secondary.

The Carolina Panthers realized the importance of a top-tier coverage defensive back after letting cornerback Josh Norman walk in free agency and ranking No. 29 in passing yards allowed. Should Carolina add another playmaker to expedite its rebuild in the defensive backfield?

After a rough split with veteran safety Eric Weddle, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to start Dwight Lowery, Jahleel Addae and Adrian Phillips between the cornerbacks in 2016. Addae will become an unrestricted free agent in March. Should the front office look for an impact player to strengthen the pass defense with the No. 7 overall pick?

Which prospects stand out among the rest at safety, and where will they land?

NFL Mock Draft—Round 1 Pick NFL Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 3 Chicago Bears Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 7 Los Angeles Chargers Jamal Adams, S, LSU 8 Carolina Panthers Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 11 New Orleans Saints Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 13 Arizona Cardinals Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 14 Indianapolis Colts Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings) Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 16 Baltimore Ravens Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 17 Washington Redskins Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 18 Tennessee Titans Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan 20 Denver Broncos Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA 21 Detroit Lions Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 22 Miami Dolphins Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson 23 New York Giants Haason Reddick, LB, Temple 24 Oakland Raiders Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Caleb Brantley, DL, Florida 26 Seattle Seahawks Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 27 Kansas City Chiefs Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 31 Atlanta Falcons O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 32 New England Patriots T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin NFL.com

7. Los Angeles Chargers, Jamal Adams, S, LSU

In last year’s draft, general manager Tom Telesco passed on safety Jalen Ramsey for defensive end Joey Bosa with the No. 3 overall pick. Most draft analysts expected the Florida State product to replace Weddle in the secondary as the new playmaking center fielder.

Ramsey played well during his rookie season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Bosa’s 10.5 sacks led the Chargers defense. After a public contract negotiation between the organization and Bosa's agent, Telesco’s previous first-round draft selection seems like the correct choice.

In the upcoming draft, it’s imperative to address the secondary with a versatile safety, who can bolster the run defense and backpedal into deep coverage. On some draft boards, LSU’s Jamal Adams ranks as the No. 1 prospect at the position. His ability to take on ball-carriers downhill or blanket the deep threat should catch Telesco’s eye at No. 7.

Los Angeles fielded a top-10 run defense, but its pass defense ranked No. 20 and hurt the team when attempting to close out games in the fourth quarter. Draftbreakdown.com’s Nicholas McGee posted a GIF illustrating Adams’ ability to track and take down receivers in the short passing attack:

8. Carolina Panthers, Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

Unlike Adams, Ohio State safety Malik Hooker isn’t as sharp with open-field tackles, but he’s a prototype deep safety, who can read the quarterback’s eyes and close on the football for an interception.

As a sophomore, Hooker notched seven interceptions and returned three for touchdowns. His opportunistic approach after forcing turnovers should translate to a ball hawk on the professional level.

In the previous season, the Panthers tied for No. 4 in interceptions with 19, but the secondary still needs an upgrade over Tre Boston. As the young cornerbacks develop on the perimeter, a playmaking deep safety would force opposing quarterbacks to think twice about attempting to push the ball downfield in chunks.

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock provided a glimpse into Hooker’s ball instincts and wherewithal after forcing a turnover via Twitter:

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

Michigan prospect Jabrill Peppers doesn’t specialize in any particular skill, but he’s the jack of many trades on the field. He’s listed as a linebacker-safety hybrid, which indicates his ability to impact the play when lining up closer to the line of scrimmage. He logged three sacks and 13 tackles for a loss during his junior season.

At 6’0”, 205 pounds with two years; experience as a defensive back, he’ll likely line up as a box safety who can neutralize receiving tight ends. In addition, he could shorten the field for the offense with long kick or punt returns.

Not only do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need help at safety, but they ranked last in punt returns yards (128) and No. 22 in kick return yards during the previous season. Peppers could add production in both phases of the game for the Buccaneers as a rookie.

Due to running back Doug Martin’s uncertain future with the team, Peppers may have an occasional 20-plus-yard carry behind an improving offensive line. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 27 attempts and scored three rushing touchdowns in his final season with Michigan.