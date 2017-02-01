2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Top Prospects Ahead of Super Bowl
There’s no stopping a hot-hand quarterback when he’s lighting up a weak pass defense. The 2017 NFL draft will supply three talented safeties, who possess different skill sets capable of significantly upgrading a secondary.
The Carolina Panthers realized the importance of a top-tier coverage defensive back after letting cornerback Josh Norman walk in free agency and ranking No. 29 in passing yards allowed. Should Carolina add another playmaker to expedite its rebuild in the defensive backfield?
After a rough split with veteran safety Eric Weddle, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to start Dwight Lowery, Jahleel Addae and Adrian Phillips between the cornerbacks in 2016. Addae will become an unrestricted free agent in March. Should the front office look for an impact player to strengthen the pass defense with the No. 7 overall pick?
Which prospects stand out among the rest at safety, and where will they land?
|NFL Mock Draft—Round 1
|Pick
|NFL Team
|Selection
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
|3
|Chicago Bears
|Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
|5
|Tennessee Titans (via Rams)
|Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
|6
|New York Jets
|Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jamal Adams, S, LSU
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
|11
|New Orleans Saints
|Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
|12
|Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)
|DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
|13
|Arizona Cardinals
|Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
|14
|Indianapolis Colts
|Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
|15
|Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)
|Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
|16
|Baltimore Ravens
|Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
|17
|Washington Redskins
|Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
|18
|Tennessee Titans
|Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan
|20
|Denver Broncos
|Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
|21
|Detroit Lions
|Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
|22
|Miami Dolphins
|Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson
|23
|New York Giants
|Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
|24
|Oakland Raiders
|Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
|25
|Houston Texans
|Caleb Brantley, DL, Florida
|26
|Seattle Seahawks
|Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
|27
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
|28
|Dallas Cowboys
|Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama
|30
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
|31
|Atlanta Falcons
|O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
|32
|New England Patriots
|T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
7. Los Angeles Chargers, Jamal Adams, S, LSU
In last year’s draft, general manager Tom Telesco passed on safety Jalen Ramsey for defensive end Joey Bosa with the No. 3 overall pick. Most draft analysts expected the Florida State product to replace Weddle in the secondary as the new playmaking center fielder.
Ramsey played well during his rookie season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Bosa’s 10.5 sacks led the Chargers defense. After a public contract negotiation between the organization and Bosa's agent, Telesco’s previous first-round draft selection seems like the correct choice.
In the upcoming draft, it’s imperative to address the secondary with a versatile safety, who can bolster the run defense and backpedal into deep coverage. On some draft boards, LSU’s Jamal Adams ranks as the No. 1 prospect at the position. His ability to take on ball-carriers downhill or blanket the deep threat should catch Telesco’s eye at No. 7.
Los Angeles fielded a top-10 run defense, but its pass defense ranked No. 20 and hurt the team when attempting to close out games in the fourth quarter. Draftbreakdown.com’s Nicholas McGee posted a GIF illustrating Adams’ ability to track and take down receivers in the short passing attack:
Nicholas McGee @nicholasmcgee24
You want a safety who attacks downhill, here's Jamal Adams. Magnificent closing speed. https://t.co/lbBs288eQh1/18/2017, 11:07:40 PM
8. Carolina Panthers, Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
Unlike Adams, Ohio State safety Malik Hooker isn’t as sharp with open-field tackles, but he’s a prototype deep safety, who can read the quarterback’s eyes and close on the football for an interception.
As a sophomore, Hooker notched seven interceptions and returned three for touchdowns. His opportunistic approach after forcing turnovers should translate to a ball hawk on the professional level.
In the previous season, the Panthers tied for No. 4 in interceptions with 19, but the secondary still needs an upgrade over Tre Boston. As the young cornerbacks develop on the perimeter, a playmaking deep safety would force opposing quarterbacks to think twice about attempting to push the ball downfield in chunks.
NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock provided a glimpse into Hooker’s ball instincts and wherewithal after forcing a turnover via Twitter:
Mike Mayock @MikeMayock
Malik Hooker is boundary saf- watch him trust eyes to frontside route...his instincts, hands and movement skills led to 7 picks- https://t.co/9UqRIVw8OF1/4/2017, 3:04:56 PM
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
Michigan prospect Jabrill Peppers doesn’t specialize in any particular skill, but he’s the jack of many trades on the field. He’s listed as a linebacker-safety hybrid, which indicates his ability to impact the play when lining up closer to the line of scrimmage. He logged three sacks and 13 tackles for a loss during his junior season.
At 6’0”, 205 pounds with two years; experience as a defensive back, he’ll likely line up as a box safety who can neutralize receiving tight ends. In addition, he could shorten the field for the offense with long kick or punt returns.
Not only do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need help at safety, but they ranked last in punt returns yards (128) and No. 22 in kick return yards during the previous season. Peppers could add production in both phases of the game for the Buccaneers as a rookie.
Due to running back Doug Martin’s uncertain future with the team, Peppers may have an occasional 20-plus-yard carry behind an improving offensive line. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 27 attempts and scored three rushing touchdowns in his final season with Michigan.
