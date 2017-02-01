The Top College Basketball Recruiting Storylines to Follow

1 of 7

Mohamed Bamba / Associated Press

With college football celebrating national signing day, it's not a bad time to look into some storylines to watch in college basketball recruiting over the next few weeks.

There are still plenty of talented players left on the market for schools to grab, including a healthy amount of 5-star prospects who can come in and make impacts right away.

Some of these storylines have to do with direct schools and how some of the top programs in the country will finish out the 2017 recruiting cycle, while other storylines are more focused on certain players.

Things are going to be changing quite a bit in regard to college basketball recruiting over the next several weeks as seasons begin to end. Here are the storylines to track.