Ohio State Football Recruiting 2017: Top Remaining Recruits, Class Predictions

4-star OT Thayer Munford Scout.com

Heading into Wednesday's national signing day, Ohio State already boasts perhaps the most impressive group of talent in the 2017 class.

Scout.com ranks the Buckeyes fourth nationally, but no team has recruited a higher quality of talent. All 20 Ohio State commits carry 3-star distinction or higher, and head coach Urban Meyer has landed a NCAA-high 12 players ranked in Scout.com's Top 100. The Buckeyes also have the highest number of 5-star recruits (six) of any school and the best average rating (4.2) for their prospects.

Not that Meyer is finished.

Ohio State remains in the running for a few high-profile prospects Wednesday, though there are only three that stand out as potential game-changers. Here is a look at the three big names to watch on signing day, along with predictions on how the situations will play out.

DT Marvin Wilson

Prediction: LSU

Ohio State is one of five finalists for Marvin Wilson, joining LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma and South Florida. The hulking defensive tackle is arguably the best remaining undecided player in the 2017 class. He's ranked 10th in Scout.com's rankings, and Meyer has put on a hard push.

The Ohio State head coach has visited Wilson at his high school, and the Bellaire, Texas, native has been a primary target of defensive line coach Larry Johnson, a respected longtime recruiter.

"I honestly can't wait," Wilson said about making his choice, per ESPN.com's Sam Khan Jr. "Every day I just see myself picking up a hat and putting it on my head. It's been a dream ever since I was a little kid."

247Sports' crystal ball predictions give Ohio State just a 5 percent chance of landing Wilson. LSU has remained the prohibitive favorite even after firing former head coach Les Miles, which is likely thanks in part to the Tigers keeping Wilson's primary recruiter, Ed Orgeron, as its new head coach. Florida State is in second place with 28 percent of the vote.

Barring a last-second change of heart, this should come down to LSU and Florida State. It'll be a surprise to see Wilson leave the South.

DT Jay Tufele

Prediction: Utah

Jay Tufele is another kid Ohio State will likely miss out on due to regional preferences. The Bingham High School (South Jordan, Utah) product is almost certain to be selecting between USC and Utah on Wednesday.

Experts at 247Sports give the Utes and Trojans a 50-50 chance at landing Tufele. Ohio State had recently clocked in with a 6 percent chance, but that has since changed. Recent predictions have trended USC's way, though Tufele did say Ohio State was his leader in May 2016.

Meyer also made a home visit Jan. 26:

If Meyer's late push was strong, Tufele could surprise and head east to Columbus. There just aren't many signs pointing that direction.

OT Thayer Munford

Prediction: Ohio State

Thayer Munford is widely expected to land at Ohio State despite not officially having a scholarship offer leading into signing day. Heavily recruited in recent months after Jake Moretti flipped his commitment to Colorado, Munford made his official visit to Columbus earlier this month.

A Washington High School (Massillon, Ohio) product, Munford has seemingly been waiting for the formal offer to come in for months. Pittsburgh was his leader in the clubhouse back in the early fall, but the 247Sports predictions have flooded in for Ohio State since Moretti backed out of his verbal.

The only experts that don't have Munford heading to Ohio State made their predictions last summer and have yet to update their stances.

Ohio State's 2017 Recruiting Class Ranking Prediction: 4

Recruiting info courtesy of Scout.com unless otherwise noted.