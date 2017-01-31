    NBADownload App

    Norris Cole: Latest News, Rumors Speculation Surrounding Free-Agent PG

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 28: Norris Cole #30 of the New Orleans Pelicans is defended by Rajon Rondo #9 of the Sacramento Kings during a game at the Smoothie King Center on January 28, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Pelicans defeated the Kings 114-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images
    February 1, 2017

    Free-agent point guard Norris Cole hasn't appeared in an NBA regular-season game since the 2015-16 season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

    Several Teams Showing Interest In Cole

    Tuesday, Jan. 31

    On Tuesday, though, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reported that the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers have shown interest in the guard.  

    This isn't the first time that Cole has seen his name crop up in a possible return to the NBA. While playing for the Shandong Golden Stars in China, the Memphis Grizzlies "expressed interest" in the 28-year-old, per Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders.

    Shortly after those reports surfaced on Nov. 29, Cole was released by Shandong, via Li Shuangfu of Lanxiong Sports. 

    During his short stint in China, Cole averaged 19.1 points per game, which ranked third on the team, according to 247Sports' DJ Siddiqi

    Cole previously spent five years in the NBA after being drafted 28th overall in 2011 by the Chicago Bulls. After draft-day trades, he ended up with the Miami Heat.

    As a backup to Mario Chalmers, he was a part of two straight championship-winning teams in Miami that was headlined by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. 

    While he was used sparingly in Miami, his trade to New Orleans brought out some of his best play during his time in the NBA:

    Norris Cole Career Splits
    Miami HeatStatsNew Orleans Pelicans
    274Games73
    35Games Started25
    6.2Points Per Game10.3
    2.6Assists Per Game3.5
    Basketball-Reference.com

    His play in New Orleans still wasn't good enough to earn him a deal in the NBA leading up to the 2016-17 season, forcing him to sign with Shandong in October. 

    But needs around the league could bring him back before the year ends.

    The Nuggets only have 12-year veteran Jameer Nelson backing up second-year man Emmanuel Mudiay, while the Nets are looking for options to support Isaiah Whitehead and Spencer Dinwiddie while Jeremy Lin continues to nurse a hamstring injury

    For the Jazz, Cole's addition would add more depth to a backcourt headlined by George Hill and Shelvin Mack. 

    However, the Cavaliers would offer Cole an opportunity to rejoin his former Heat teammate James, who has been imploring his team to sign a backup point guard since the beginning of the month. 

                   

    Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com.

