Russell Wilson Comments on Donald Trump's Impact as President

Fallout from the controversial start of United States President Donald Trump's tenure has dominated the news cycle, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson noticed.

The signal-caller discussed the negativity and turmoil surrounding the early stages of Trump's presidency on Facebook Live, and Twitter user Sam HawkBadger passed along the comments:

Wilson is seen talking about the importance of loving everybody and treating others fairly. Most notably, he said he doesn't know if Trump will last four years in the White House and pleads for former President Barack Obama to come back.

Wilson continued and expressed a greater appreciation for what he described as class shown by Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama while they were in office:

The quarterback's comments come after Trump signed an executive order Friday preventing the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and banning immigration and most travel from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen for 90 days, per Michael D. Shear and Helene Cooper of the New York Times.

The order was met with plenty of backlash and resistance as well as protests at airports across the country where travelers were held.

What's more, Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Monday after she didn't enforce the order, per Evan Perez and Jeremy Diamond of CNN.

Wilson is far from the first sports figure to comment on the immigration ruling and Trump in general. Four-time Great Britain Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah was born in Somalia and lives in Oregon and criticized Trump by saying the president "seems to have made me an alien" after he was knighted in Great Britain, per Ben Rumsby of The Telegraph.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said of the order, "I think it's a horrible idea, and I feel for all the people who are affected—families are being torn apart," per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich called the roll-out of the order "Keystone Kops-like," which he described as "scary," per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com.

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted "my fam immigrated from Germany in 1700s escaping religious persecution. America is created by immigrants."

As for Wilson, his Seahawks were eliminated by the Super Bowl-bound Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. He is just the latest athlete to lend his voice to the political landscape that's dominating headlines across the country as the worlds of sports and politics continue to blend.