La Liga Fixtures 2017 Week 21: Schedule, Live Stream Info, Picks and Key Players

Real Madrid will be out to overcome another testing hurdle on their way to the La Liga title on Sunday, as they travel to Celta Vigo for what should be an entertaining contest.

Los Blancos go into the weekend having extended their lead at the top of the table to four points after their 3-0 win over Real Sociedad last weekend, with Barcelona and Sevilla losing ground.

The two chasers face tough matches of their own in Week 21, too; Barca host Athletic Bilbao, while Sevilla welcome Villarreal.

Here are the fixtures in full for the weekend, a prediction for each and a look at a player who will be vital for each of the title challengers.

La Liga 2016-17 R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 19 14 4 1 51 17 +34 46 2 Barcelona 20 12 6 2 52 18 +34 42 3 Sevilla 20 13 3 4 43 28 +15 42 4 Atletico Madrid 20 10 6 4 34 16 +18 36 5 Real Sociedad 20 11 2 7 31 28 +3 35 6 Villarreal 20 9 7 4 28 14 +14 34 7 Athletic Bilbao 20 9 5 6 26 22 +4 32 8 Celta Vigo 20 9 3 8 31 33 -2 30 9 Eibar 20 8 5 7 28 29 -1 29 10 Espanyol 20 7 8 5 28 27 +1 29 11 Las Palmas 20 7 7 6 31 31 0 28 12 Alaves 20 5 9 6 17 20 -3 24 13 Real Betis 20 6 5 9 21 31 -10 23 14 Malaga 20 5 7 8 28 34 -6 22 15 Valencia 19 5 4 10 29 36 -7 19 16 Deportivo La Coruna 20 4 7 9 25 32 -7 19 17 Leganes 20 4 6 10 15 33 -18 18 18 Sporting Gijon 20 3 4 13 20 39 -19 13 19 Osasuna 20 1 7 12 21 43 -22 10 20 Granada 20 1 7 12 16 44 -28 10 WhoScored.com

La Liga 2016-17: Week 21 Fixtures Date Time (GMT) Fixture Prediction Friday, February 3 7:45 p.m. Deportivo La Coruna vs. Real Betis* 1-1 Saturday, February 4 12 p.m. Malaga vs. Espanyol* 2-1 Saturday, February 4 3:15 p.m. Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Saturday, February 4 5:30 p.m. Atletico Madrid vs. Leganes* 2-0 Saturday, February 4 7:45 p.m. Valencia vs. Eibar* 1-0 Sunday, February 5 11 a.m. Sevilla vs. Villarreal* 1-1 Sunday, February 5 3:15 p.m. Sporting Gijon vs. Alaves* 0-1 Sunday, February 5 5:30 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna* 2-0 Sunday, February 5 7:45 p.m. Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid* 1-2 Monday, February 6 7:45 p.m. Granada vs. Las Palmas* 1-1 WhoScored.com

As Barcelona toiled in their previous outing against Real Betis, they needed a big contribution from a big player heading into the final minute. Just as he has done so often since moving to the Camp Nou, Luis Suarez did exactly that.

The forward was on hand to stroke home a cool finish and spare the Blaugrana's blushes. For the majority of the campaign, he's been ruthless in front of goal, per Squawka Football:

Barca will need him to be similarly sharp if they're to get the better of Athletic. Saturday's visitors to the Camp Nou have been making steady progress this term and find themselves in real contention for a UEFA Champions League spot. Unbeaten in their last five, it's clear there's a determination and spirit in Ernesto Valverde's squad.

Suarez will need to set the tempo for Barca as a result. Expect the 30-year-old to harry the Basque defenders, hold the ball up and to find space in the penalty area. Should the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar find him in these pockets, the Uruguayan has shown he can make teams pay.

Mateo Kovacic, Real Madrid

Replacing the imperious Luka Modric has proved to be difficult for Real Madrid in recent seasons. However, in his compatriot Mateo Kovacic, Los Blancos may have found a deputy at last.

The former Inter Milan man was the orchestrator behind the win over Sociedad. As the league leaders struggled for rhythm in the early stages of the contest, it was Kovacic who wrested the match back in his team's favour, scoring before the break and controlling the tempo of the game.

Per Phil Kitromilides of Real Madrid TV, his efforts were appreciated by the Santiago Bernabeu crowd when he was withdraw:

There will be an onus on Kovacic to produce a similarly measured display at Balaidos, as Celta love to make matches frantic.

If the Madrid man can get his foot on the ball and find clever passes in what promises to be a chaotic middle third, the visitors should have a platform from which they can dominate the game. Although after the manner in which Kovacic bossed the last contest, expect the Galician club to make special plans for the Croatian.

Samir Nasri, Sevilla

With Nicolas Pareja getting his marching orders two minutes into the 3-1 defeat against Espanyol, Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla always faced an uphill task to avoid defeat. They'll need to get the better of the best defence in La Liga if they're to get back to winning ways.

Samir Nasri will be key to the title chasers unpicking this cohesive Villarreal side. The Sevilla schemer has been at the hub of so many effervescent attacking displays for his side and was the man who created Stevan Jovetic's goal at Espanyol.

A haul of two goals and two assists this season isn't spectacular for Nasri, but his intelligence, technique and tight control opens up gaps aplenty for his team-mates.

Those traits will be so important against Villarreal. Fran Escriba has the Yellow Submarine in wonderful shape and playing aggressive counter-attacking football.

Sevilla will need to be at their inventive best to get through them, and so far this season, Nasri has been the man pulling the strings behind their most thrilling performances.