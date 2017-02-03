    La LigaDownload App

    La Liga Fixtures 2017 Week 21: Schedule, Live Stream Info, Picks and Key Players

    Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) shoots in front of Real Sociedad's Argentinian goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli to score a goal during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on January 29, 2017. / AFP / GERARD JULIEN (Photo credit should read GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images)
    GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2017

    Real Madrid will be out to overcome another testing hurdle on their way to the La Liga title on Sunday, as they travel to Celta Vigo for what should be an entertaining contest.

    Los Blancos go into the weekend having extended their lead at the top of the table to four points after their 3-0 win over Real Sociedad last weekend, with Barcelona and Sevilla losing ground.

    The two chasers face tough matches of their own in Week 21, too; Barca host Athletic Bilbao, while Sevilla welcome Villarreal.

    Here are the fixtures in full for the weekend, a prediction for each and a look at a player who will be vital for each of the title challengers.

    La Liga 2016-17
    RTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid1914415117+3446
    2Barcelona2012625218+3442
    3Sevilla2013344328+1542
    4Atletico Madrid2010643416+1836
    5Real Sociedad2011273128+335
    6Villarreal209742814+1434
    7Athletic Bilbao209562622+432
    8Celta Vigo209383133-230
    9Eibar208572829-129
    10Espanyol207852827+129
    11Las Palmas207763131028
    12Alaves205961720-324
    13Real Betis206592131-1023
    14Malaga205782834-622
    15Valencia1954102936-719
    16Deportivo La Coruna204792532-719
    17Leganes2046101533-1818
    18Sporting Gijon2034132039-1913
    19Osasuna2017122143-2210
    20Granada2017121644-2810
    WhoScored.com
    La Liga 2016-17: Week 21 Fixtures
    DateTime (GMT)FixturePrediction
    Friday, February 37:45 p.m.Deportivo La Coruna vs. Real Betis*1-1
    Saturday, February 412 p.m.Malaga vs. Espanyol*2-1
    Saturday, February 43:15 p.m.Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao3-1
    Saturday, February 45:30 p.m.Atletico Madrid vs. Leganes*2-0
    Saturday, February 47:45 p.m.Valencia vs. Eibar*1-0
    Sunday, February 511 a.m.Sevilla vs. Villarreal*1-1
    Sunday, February 53:15 p.m.Sporting Gijon vs. Alaves*0-1
    Sunday, February 55:30 p.m.Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna*2-0
    Sunday, February 57:45 p.m.Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid*1-2
    Monday, February 67:45 p.m.Granada vs. Las Palmas*1-1
    WhoScored.com

    All games can be streamed via beIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.)

    *Matches can be streamed via Sky Go (U.K.)

     

    Luis Suarez, Barcelona

    SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 29: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona reacts during La Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and FC Barcelona at Benito Villamarin Stadium on January 29, 2017 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
    Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

    As Barcelona toiled in their previous outing against Real Betis, they needed a big contribution from a big player heading into the final minute. Just as he has done so often since moving to the Camp Nou, Luis Suarez did exactly that.

    The forward was on hand to stroke home a cool finish and spare the Blaugrana's blushes. For the majority of the campaign, he's been ruthless in front of goal, per Squawka Football:

    Barca will need him to be similarly sharp if they're to get the better of Athletic. Saturday's visitors to the Camp Nou have been making steady progress this term and find themselves in real contention for a UEFA Champions League spot. Unbeaten in their last five, it's clear there's a determination and spirit in Ernesto Valverde's squad.

    Suarez will need to set the tempo for Barca as a result. Expect the 30-year-old to harry the Basque defenders, hold the ball up and to find space in the penalty area. Should the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar find him in these pockets, the Uruguayan has shown he can make teams pay.

     

    Mateo Kovacic, Real Madrid

    MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 29: Mateo Kovacic of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring Real's 1st during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad de Futbol at the Bernabeu on January 29, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Im
    Denis Doyle/Getty Images

    Replacing the imperious Luka Modric has proved to be difficult for Real Madrid in recent seasons. However, in his compatriot Mateo Kovacic, Los Blancos may have found a deputy at last.

    The former Inter Milan man was the orchestrator behind the win over Sociedad. As the league leaders struggled for rhythm in the early stages of the contest, it was Kovacic who wrested the match back in his team's favour, scoring before the break and controlling the tempo of the game.

    Per Phil Kitromilides of Real Madrid TV, his efforts were appreciated by the Santiago Bernabeu crowd when he was withdraw:

    There will be an onus on Kovacic to produce a similarly measured display at Balaidos, as Celta love to make matches frantic.

    If the Madrid man can get his foot on the ball and find clever passes in what promises to be a chaotic middle third, the visitors should have a platform from which they can dominate the game. Although after the manner in which Kovacic bossed the last contest, expect the Galician club to make special plans for the Croatian.

     

    Samir Nasri, Sevilla

    LYON, FRANCE - DECEMBER 7: Samir Nasri of Sevilla FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Sevilla FC at Parc OL on December 7, 2016 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    With Nicolas Pareja getting his marching orders two minutes into the 3-1 defeat against Espanyol, Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla always faced an uphill task to avoid defeat. They'll need to get the better of the best defence in La Liga if they're to get back to winning ways.

    Samir Nasri will be key to the title chasers unpicking this cohesive Villarreal side. The Sevilla schemer has been at the hub of so many effervescent attacking displays for his side and was the man who created Stevan Jovetic's goal at Espanyol.

    A haul of two goals and two assists this season isn't spectacular for Nasri, but his intelligence, technique and tight control opens up gaps aplenty for his team-mates. 

    Those traits will be so important against Villarreal. Fran Escriba has the Yellow Submarine in wonderful shape and playing aggressive counter-attacking football.

    Sevilla will need to be at their inventive best to get through them, and so far this season, Nasri has been the man pulling the strings behind their most thrilling performances. 

