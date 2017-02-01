USC Football Recruiting 2017: Top Remaining 2017 Recruits, Class Predictions

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Wednesday is national signing day, allowing the nation's top high school and junior college football recruits to officially sign with the colleges of their choice.

As one of the more traditional powerhouses within the college football landscape, Southern California is looking to bring in a recruiting class that can help build off a resurgent 10-3 campaign that was capped off with a thrilling victory over Penn State in the Rose Bowl.

While it has a number of recruits who have verbally committed to the school, there are some prospects still weighing their options. Here is the latest on some of its top undecided targets.

Javon Kinlaw

DT, Jones County CC

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is one of the best junior college prospects in the 2017 class, ranking as the No. 16 JUCO recruit in the nation.

The 6'6", 318-pound pass-rusher already has the size to clog up holes along the trenches, but he has shown the pass-rushing versatility that could be found on some defensive ends.

He has quick feet and an ability to shed blockers in order to get to the backfield, which has made him an attractive target for various schools.

However, USC has plenty of competition for Kinlaw's services, including South Carolina and Alabama, per Scout.

While he was expected to announce his decision Tuesday, he moved things back to Wednesday night. Unfortunately for the Trojans, it doesn't look like they'll be getting Kinlaw.

"I'm all set, South Carolina 100 percent," Kinlaw told Phil Kornblut of SportsTalk Radio on Sunday. "Just haven't committed yet."

Prediction: South Carolina

Joseph Lewis

WR, Augustus Hawkins HS

USC has a great chance at reeling in the best wide receiver prospect in California.

Joseph Lewis, a 5-star prospect, is not just the No. 1 pass-catcher in the state; he's the No. 2 receiver in the country and the 24th-ranked prospect overall in the 2017 class.

It looks as though the Los Angeles native and USC are a match made in heaven given his ability to make the highlight-reel play within such a big market.

However, his high school coach, Mil'Von James, told Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 18 that a decision between USC and Nebraska is "a lot closer than people think."

Ten days after those reports, though, Lewis turned up at USC for an unofficial visit:

With USC looking to fill the void left by JuJu Smith-Schuster, who declared for the NFL draft, Lewis has a chance to produce as soon as he arrives on campus.

Prediction: USC

Austin Jackson

OT, North Canyon HS

Coming out of Phoenix, 5-star offensive tackle Austin Jackson is down to just three schools, which he'll decide from later on Wednesday:

He is the No. 1 offensive tackle in his home state and the No. 5 player at his position in the nation. Out of all of the 2017 class recruits, he's ranked 30th.

At 6'5", 290 pounds, Jackson is an athletic tackle with a long reach to keep pass-rushers at bay. But he also has the kind of power to drive the opposition back safely away from danger.

While it's not clear if one program has the upper hand on another when it comes to Jackson's decision, he has deep roots at USC.

According to Tommy Stokke of FanRag Sports, his grandfather won national championships at USC, and his father played as well.

Jackson has a chance to shore up USC's offensive line while keeping the family legacy alive.

Prediction: USC

Recruiting information courtesy of Scout.com.