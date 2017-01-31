Mikey Garcia's Next Fight: Ranking the Best Potential Opponents

1 of 6

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Mikey Garcia captured his third world championship in devastating fashion over Dejan Zlaticanin on Saturday night in the co-featured bout of a loaded Showtime Championship Boxing card in Las Vegas.

It wasn't just that he won—though that was impressive enough given it was just the second fight of his comeback after a long layoff—but how he literally knocked a much bigger man out cold with a crunching right hand.

It was a scary moment and might already have sewn up 2017's Knockout of the Year award.

Garcia, 29, was often mentioned among boxing's top young pound-for-pound stars before he lost two-and-a-half years of his career to a contract dispute with his then-promoter Top Rank. He resolved that over the summer and hasn't lost a step since making his in-ring return with two impressive stoppage victories.

Now the owner of the WBC Lightweight Championship, the Ventura, California, native now has a ridiculous amount of salivating fights that could await him in his own weight class and the divisions just above and below his new home of 135 pounds.

Let's take a look and rank the five best potential opponents for Garcia going forward. It's an impressive list.