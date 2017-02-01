National Signing Day 2017: Afternoon Announcement Schedule and Predictions

Image via Danny Parker of Scout.com

It's national signing day, which means the remaining top recruits from the Class of 2017 are set to make their commitments for the upcoming college football season.

Let's take a look at the announcement schedule for Wednesday's ESPN coverage before making predictions for a few 5-star prospects.

Predictions

National Signing Day TV Schedule Time (ET) Prospect Position Rank From Possible Schools Watch Prediction 1 p.m. A.J. Davis No. 28 RB Lakeland, Fla. UNC, Louisville, Pitt ESPN2 UNC 4 p.m. Greg Johnson No. 6 ATH Los Angeles USC, Nebraska, Oregon ESPN2 USC 4 p.m. Joseph Lewis No. 2 WR Los Angeles USC, Nebraska, Oregon ESPN2 USC 4 p.m. Marvin Wilson No. 1 DT Houston Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Florida ESPN2 LSU Schedule via ESPN MediaZone. Rankings via Scout.com.

Wednesday should be a good day for USC. It's hard to imagine athlete Greg Johnson and wideout Joseph Lewis—high school teammates from Los Angeles—passing up the chance to stay in Southern California to go to Nebraska.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports noted that USC continues to look like the favorite to land each prospect.

That's not a knock on Nebraska or the program that head coach Mike Riley is building. But USC is the hometown option, a program on the rise and boasts a quarterback in Sam Darnold. That should be of particular interest to Lewis, who could compete for playing time next year with JuJu Smith-Schuster heading to the NFL.

It's harder to say if Johnson will ultimately end up as a wideout or a cornerback, but USC has holes to fill at both positions. Both players could ultimately decide to head elsewhere, but USC seems like the smart pick at this point.

Meanwhile, Marvin Wilson is the top prospect available, per Scout.com, which notes that he's likely to choose between Florida State and LSU. The Tigers would appear to be the frontrunner here, but don't count out Ohio State just yet:

From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama The Best Names of the 2017 College Football Recruiting Class Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Top 5 Interior Linemen in the Class of 2017 Top 5 Offensive Tackles in the Class of 2017 Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag Top 5 Athletes in the Class of 2017 Players the Country's 10 Best CFB Teams Will Miss the Most NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home Way-Too-Early Odds on Next Year’s College Football National Champion Clemson Is Built to Beat Alabama: How the Crimson Tide Can Avoid a Monster Upset 5-Star CB Darnay Holmes Makes Hollywood Walk of Fame to Announce Decision Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges CFB National Championship: X-Factors and Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson Scout: Clemson's Ben Boulware on Dominating Ohio State Emotional Peppers Talks Injury, Game Reaction, Future Two Bargain QB Prospects That Could Be Draft-Day Steals Next Spring Joe Mixon Says Teammates Have Helped Him Through Process Breaking Down USC Offense vs. Penn State Defense Breaking Down USC Defense vs. Penn State Offense Drew Singleton Commits to Michigan Eastern Michigan Is Headed to a Bowl Game for the First Time in 29 Years Ranking the Top 5 Wildest Moments in College Football 2016 Ranking the Top 5 Contenders to Watch Out for in 2017 Ranking the Top 5 Most Underrated QBs in College Football 2016 Ranking the Top 5 Rebound Teams for 2017 Vols Remark on Fournette: 'It's a Business Decision.' Inside the Top Ranked Defense in College Football 5-Star Lineman Walker Little Picks Stanford Lamar Jackson Discusses Heisman Weekend Adam Kramer's Locks for College Football Bowl Season Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award Inside the Top-Ranked Offenses in College Football Miller: 2017 NFL Draft Tight End Class Could Be Historic Group College Football's Unknown Defense Living in Opponents' Backfields Insider Buzz: NFL Teams View DE Myles Garrett as Consensus Top Pick Over All QBs Ranking the Top 5 Bowl Games We Can't Wait to Watch Heisman Finalists Reveal Who They Would Vote to Win Heisman Matchup: Orange Bowl—Michigan vs. Florida State Meet Michigan's Defensive Assassin: Heisman Finalist Jabrill Peppers The Hype: Who Will Win the Heisman? Inside the Matchup: Florida vs. Iowa Inside the Matchup: LSU vs. Louisville Inside the Matchup: Michigan vs. Florida State Pump the Brakes on Alabama Crimson Tide as a Perfect Playoff Power Given 48 Hours to Live at Birth, Notre Dame's No. 1 Fan Has Formed a Unique Bond Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016 Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds Why Isn't Florida State RB Dalvin Cook in the Heisman Conversation? A Look at the 2016 Heisman Finalists Ranking the Top 5 Available Head Coaching Candidates Inside the Matchup: USC vs. Penn State Inside the Match Up - Washington vs. Alabama Inside the Match Up - Ohio State vs. Clemson Is Deshaun Watson's Awesome End of Season Stats Enough to Win the Heisman? Insider Buzz: Christian McCaffrey Will Declare for 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Joe Mixon Assault Instigated by Racial Slur; Spit in Face Top 5 Bowls Outside of College Football Playoff Who Should Win the 2016 Heisman Trophy?

Still, Lewis took his last visit with LSU and has been widely linked to the program. Anything can happen on Wednesday, but LSU feels like the choice here.

Finally, running back A.J. Davis has long been linked with North Carolina. As the old saying goes, where there is smoke there is fire. Perhaps Louisville, Pittsburgh and Oregon ultimately made a strong enough push to land the running back, but it feels as though Davis will be a Tar Heel.

Whatever school lands him will be getting a talented player, based on Scout's assessment of his ability:

Davis is all about intangibles. He brings a lot to the table as a running back, and he could play other positions. He can run the ball, he catches the ball out of the backfield and he can line up in the slot. He is very quick and flashes great balance. Very good in open space and knows how to set defenders up. Not a power back and more of a perimeter guy than between the tackles. Needs to add strength. A versatile player.