National Signing Day 2017: Afternoon Announcement Schedule and Predictions

    It's national signing day, which means the remaining top recruits from the Class of 2017 are set to make their commitments for the upcoming college football season.

    Let's take a look at the announcement schedule for Wednesday's ESPN coverage before making predictions for a few 5-star prospects.

        

    Predictions

    National Signing Day TV Schedule
    Time (ET)ProspectPosition RankFromPossible SchoolsWatchPrediction
    1 p.m.A.J. DavisNo. 28 RBLakeland, Fla.UNC, Louisville, PittESPN2UNC
    4 p.m.Greg JohnsonNo. 6 ATHLos AngelesUSC, Nebraska, OregonESPN2USC
    4 p.m.Joseph LewisNo. 2 WRLos AngelesUSC, Nebraska, OregonESPN2USC
    4 p.m.Marvin WilsonNo. 1 DTHoustonFlorida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South FloridaESPN2LSU
    Schedule via ESPN MediaZone. Rankings via Scout.com.

     

    Wednesday should be a good day for USC. It's hard to imagine athlete Greg Johnson and wideout Joseph Lewis—high school teammates from Los Angeles—passing up the chance to stay in Southern California to go to Nebraska. 

    Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports noted that USC continues to look like the favorite to land each prospect.

    That's not a knock on Nebraska or the program that head coach Mike Riley is building. But USC is the hometown option, a program on the rise and boasts a quarterback in Sam Darnold. That should be of particular interest to Lewis, who could compete for playing time next year with JuJu Smith-Schuster heading to the NFL.

    It's harder to say if Johnson will ultimately end up as a wideout or a cornerback, but USC has holes to fill at both positions. Both players could ultimately decide to head elsewhere, but USC seems like the smart pick at this point. 

    Meanwhile, Marvin Wilson is the top prospect available, per Scout.com, which notes that he's likely to choose between Florida State and LSU. The Tigers would appear to be the frontrunner here, but don't count out Ohio State just yet:

    Still, Lewis took his last visit with LSU and has been widely linked to the program. Anything can happen on Wednesday, but LSU feels like the choice here.

    Finally, running back A.J. Davis has long been linked with North Carolina. As the old saying goes, where there is smoke there is fire. Perhaps Louisville, Pittsburgh and Oregon ultimately made a strong enough push to land the running back, but it feels as though Davis will be a Tar Heel.

    Whatever school lands him will be getting a talented player, based on Scout's assessment of his ability:

    Davis is all about intangibles. He brings a lot to the table as a running back, and he could play other positions. He can run the ball, he catches the ball out of the backfield and he can line up in the slot. He is very quick and flashes great balance. Very good in open space and knows how to set defenders up. Not a power back and more of a perimeter guy than between the tackles. Needs to add strength. A versatile player.

    Look for North Carolina to be celebrating its addition of this skilled running back.

