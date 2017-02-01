National Signing Day 2017: Afternoon Announcement Schedule and Predictions
It's national signing day, which means the remaining top recruits from the Class of 2017 are set to make their commitments for the upcoming college football season.
Let's take a look at the announcement schedule for Wednesday's ESPN coverage before making predictions for a few 5-star prospects.
HOLLYWOOD MARV🎥 @RDMW6
Thinking about joining my boys. I'm trying to be great 🔴⚪️ #GOBUCKS https://t.co/0QtUkLTnGc1/18/2017, 10:11:41 PM
Predictions
|National Signing Day TV Schedule
|Time (ET)
|Prospect
|Position Rank
|From
|Possible Schools
|Watch
|Prediction
|1 p.m.
|A.J. Davis
|No. 28 RB
|Lakeland, Fla.
|UNC, Louisville, Pitt
|ESPN2
|UNC
|4 p.m.
|Greg Johnson
|No. 6 ATH
|Los Angeles
|USC, Nebraska, Oregon
|ESPN2
|USC
|4 p.m.
|Joseph Lewis
|No. 2 WR
|Los Angeles
|USC, Nebraska, Oregon
|ESPN2
|USC
|4 p.m.
|Marvin Wilson
|No. 1 DT
|Houston
|Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Florida
|ESPN2
|LSU
|Schedule via ESPN MediaZone. Rankings via Scout.com.
Wednesday should be a good day for USC. It's hard to imagine athlete Greg Johnson and wideout Joseph Lewis—high school teammates from Los Angeles—passing up the chance to stay in Southern California to go to Nebraska.
Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports noted that USC continues to look like the favorite to land each prospect.
That's not a knock on Nebraska or the program that head coach Mike Riley is building. But USC is the hometown option, a program on the rise and boasts a quarterback in Sam Darnold. That should be of particular interest to Lewis, who could compete for playing time next year with JuJu Smith-Schuster heading to the NFL.
It's harder to say if Johnson will ultimately end up as a wideout or a cornerback, but USC has holes to fill at both positions. Both players could ultimately decide to head elsewhere, but USC seems like the smart pick at this point.
Meanwhile, Marvin Wilson is the top prospect available, per Scout.com, which notes that he's likely to choose between Florida State and LSU. The Tigers would appear to be the frontrunner here, but don't count out Ohio State just yet:
From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama
The Best Names of the 2017 College Football Recruiting Class
Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"
Top 5 Interior Linemen in the Class of 2017
Top 5 Offensive Tackles in the Class of 2017
Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag
Top 5 Athletes in the Class of 2017
Players the Country's 10 Best CFB Teams Will Miss the Most
NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft
Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home
Way-Too-Early Odds on Next Year’s College Football National Champion
Clemson Is Built to Beat Alabama: How the Crimson Tide Can Avoid a Monster Upset
5-Star CB Darnay Holmes Makes Hollywood Walk of Fame to Announce Decision
Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges
CFB National Championship: X-Factors and Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson
Scout: Clemson's Ben Boulware on Dominating Ohio State
Emotional Peppers Talks Injury, Game Reaction, Future
Two Bargain QB Prospects That Could Be Draft-Day Steals Next Spring
Joe Mixon Says Teammates Have Helped Him Through Process
Breaking Down USC Offense vs. Penn State Defense
Breaking Down USC Defense vs. Penn State Offense
Drew Singleton Commits to Michigan
Eastern Michigan Is Headed to a Bowl Game for the First Time in 29 Years
Ranking the Top 5 Wildest Moments in College Football 2016
Ranking the Top 5 Contenders to Watch Out for in 2017
Ranking the Top 5 Most Underrated QBs in College Football 2016
Ranking the Top 5 Rebound Teams for 2017
Vols Remark on Fournette: 'It's a Business Decision.'
Inside the Top Ranked Defense in College Football
5-Star Lineman Walker Little Picks Stanford
Lamar Jackson Discusses Heisman Weekend
Adam Kramer's Locks for College Football Bowl Season
Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award
Inside the Top-Ranked Offenses in College Football
Miller: 2017 NFL Draft Tight End Class Could Be Historic Group
College Football's Unknown Defense Living in Opponents' Backfields
Insider Buzz: NFL Teams View DE Myles Garrett as Consensus Top Pick Over All QBs
Ranking the Top 5 Bowl Games We Can't Wait to Watch
Heisman Finalists Reveal Who They Would Vote to Win Heisman
Matchup: Orange Bowl—Michigan vs. Florida State
Meet Michigan's Defensive Assassin: Heisman Finalist Jabrill Peppers
The Hype: Who Will Win the Heisman?
Inside the Matchup: Florida vs. Iowa
Inside the Matchup: LSU vs. Louisville
Inside the Matchup: Michigan vs. Florida State
Pump the Brakes on Alabama Crimson Tide as a Perfect Playoff Power
Given 48 Hours to Live at Birth, Notre Dame's No. 1 Fan Has Formed a Unique Bond
Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016
Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds
Why Isn't Florida State RB Dalvin Cook in the Heisman Conversation?
A Look at the 2016 Heisman Finalists
Ranking the Top 5 Available Head Coaching Candidates
Inside the Matchup: USC vs. Penn State
Inside the Match Up - Washington vs. Alabama
Inside the Match Up - Ohio State vs. Clemson
Is Deshaun Watson's Awesome End of Season Stats Enough to Win the Heisman?
Insider Buzz: Christian McCaffrey Will Declare for 2017 NFL Draft
Insider Buzz: Joe Mixon Assault Instigated by Racial Slur; Spit in Face
Top 5 Bowls Outside of College Football Playoff
Who Should Win the 2016 Heisman Trophy?
Still, Lewis took his last visit with LSU and has been widely linked to the program. Anything can happen on Wednesday, but LSU feels like the choice here.
Finally, running back A.J. Davis has long been linked with North Carolina. As the old saying goes, where there is smoke there is fire. Perhaps Louisville, Pittsburgh and Oregon ultimately made a strong enough push to land the running back, but it feels as though Davis will be a Tar Heel.
Whatever school lands him will be getting a talented player, based on Scout's assessment of his ability:
Davis is all about intangibles. He brings a lot to the table as a running back, and he could play other positions. He can run the ball, he catches the ball out of the backfield and he can line up in the slot. He is very quick and flashes great balance. Very good in open space and knows how to set defenders up. Not a power back and more of a perimeter guy than between the tackles. Needs to add strength. A versatile player.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!