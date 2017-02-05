    Super Bowl LIDownload App

    2017 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Order and Predictions After Super Bowl 51

    FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 12: Leonard Fournette #7 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 38-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    The NFL season is officially over, which means all 32 teams will now have to focus on improving their rosters for the future.

    While the New England Patriots will likely spend a little time celebrating after their Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons, the team achieved its success by always looking forward. The rest of the league has to figure out how to keep up going into 2017.

    The draft represents the great equalizer around the league with a class full of players who can make an early impact. Although a lot can change in the coming months, here are predictions for the first round of the NFL draft:

    NFL Mock Draft: First Round
    PickTeamPlayerPos.School
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles GarrettDETexas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersDeshaun WatsonQBClemson
    3Chicago BearsJonathan AllenDEAlabama
    4Jacksonville JaguarsLeonard FournetteRBLSU
    5Tennessee Titans (via Rams)Mike WilliamsWRClemson
    6New York JetsJamal AdamsSLSU
    7Los Angeles ChargersMalik HookerSOhio State
    8Carolina PanthersSolomon ThomasDEStanford
    9Cincinnati BengalsDerek BarnettDETennessee
    10Buffalo BillsCorey DavisWRWestern Michigan
    11New Orleans SaintsReuben FosterILBAlabama
    12Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)DeShone KizerQBNotre Dame
    13Arizona CardinalsMitch TrubiskyQBNorth Carolina
    14 (tie)Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)Marshon LattimoreCBOhio State
    15 (tie)Indianapolis ColtsTim WilliamsOLBAlabama
    16Baltimore RavensTeez TaborCBFlorida
    17Washington RedskinsTakkarist McKinleyOLBUCLA
    18Tennessee TitansJabrill PeppersSMichigan
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersJohn RossWRWashington
    20Denver BroncosRyan RamczykOTWisconsin
    21Detroit LionsDalvin CookRBFlorida State
    22Miami DolphinsTaco CharltonDEMichigan
    23New York GiantsO.J. HowardTEAlabama
    24Oakland RaidersZach CunninghamLBVanderbilt
    25Houston TexansMarlon HumphreyCBAlabama
    26Seattle SeahawksCam RobinsonOTAlabama
    27Kansas City ChiefsChristian McCaffreyRBStanford
    28Dallas CowboysCharles HarrisDEMissouri
    29Green Bay PackersDesmond KingCBIowa
    30Pittsburgh SteelersRyan AndersonOLBAlabama
    31Atlanta FalconsMalik McDowellDTMichigan State
    32New England PatriotsJarrad DavisLBFlorida

         

    Notable Picks

    Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

    BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 22: Leonard Fournette #7 of the LSU Tigers runs for a 76-yard touchdown during the first half of a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Ge
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Running backs have been devalued across the NFL, with many realizing an offensive line is as important to the run game if not more. However, a few running backs stand above the rest with their abilities to create offense regardless of who is around them.

    Ezekiel Elliott took the league by storm in his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys, leading the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards. Despite his outstanding first year, three out of five NFL executives told Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com they would prefer Leonard Fournette.

    "You don't see guys with Fournette's size/speed combination very often," one executive explained. "He's a rare, rare talent. He's the most talented runner to come out since Adrian Peterson."

    At 6'1", 230 pounds with great athleticism, the LSU star can take over a backfield that didn't even have a 500-yard rusher in 2016.

    Whether Blake Bortles stays at quarterback or not, adding a running back like Fournette would take some of the pressure off the passing game by helping bring balance to the offense. With a defense that continues to improve, Jacksonville can start to control possession offensively and finally turn talent into wins.

                 

    Buffalo Bills: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

    DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 02: Corey Davis #84 of the Western Michigan Broncos looks for yards after a first half catch while playing the Ohio Bobcats during the MAC Championship on December 2, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    The first thing the Bills have to do is decide what they are doing at quarterback. But no matter who is under center, they will struggle if they don't have anywhere to throw the ball.

    Sammy Watkins has been a solid target when healthy, although he has struggled to stay on the field with just eight games played this season. Buffalo needs another game-changer on offense who can help the quarterback.

    This is where Corey Davis can make a serious impact thanks to his strength and wide catch radius. The 6'3" receiver is excellent on 50-50 balls, which allows even bad throws to turn in to long completions and touchdowns.

    His score in the Cotton Bowl against Wisconsin showed this ability to make plays even with a poor pass, via MAC Sports:

    Even with an ankle injury, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there shouldn't be much concern about the player's upside.

    Putting Davis across from Watkins would put a lot of pressure on the opposing secondary, something that hasn't happened for Buffalo in a long time. Add in the already solid rushing attack, and this could become a quality offense for any quarterback to take advantage of next season.

    Although the team could look to add a quarterback in the first round, this will set the team up better for the immediate future.

               

    New York Giants: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Tight end O.J. Howard #88 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after scoring a 68-yard touchdown during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond Jame
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    O.J. Howard didn't always get a chance to showcase his talent in a run-heavy Alabama offense. He had just 1,726 receiving yards in his four-year career with seven total touchdowns.

    On the other hand, he did have a habit of coming through in big moments. The tight end finished with 106 yards and a touchdown in the national title game against Clemson this season, one year after torching the Tigers for 208 yards and two scores in the championship.

    His speed was on display in this touchdown pass, via College GameDay:

    This athleticism will allow him to make big plays after the catch throughout his NFL career, which could be useful for a Giants offense that at times was too reliant on Odell Beckham Jr. Howard could give Eli Manning a threat in the middle of the field with Beckham and Sterling Shepard on the outside.

    It was the defense that carried New York to the playoffs this past season with an offense that ranked just 26th in scoring. Adding a playmaker like Howard could go a long way toward providing more balance on the roster.

               

    Green Bay Packers: Desmond King, CB, Iowa

    WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 15: Desmond King #14 of the Iowa Hawkeyes in action against the Purdue Boilermakers during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 15, 2016 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Iowa defeated Purdue 49-35. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Im
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Packers have spent numerous high picks on their secondary, including Damarious Randall, Quinten Rollins and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Unfortunately, that hasn't helped the team, as it ranked second-worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

    Green Bay clearly needs more help, which could come from underrated cornerback Desmond King.

    Bleacher Report's Matt Miller described the player's style:

    King also has the versatility to play inside at the nickel or at safety if needed, which gives the defense a lot of options in the secondary. Considering there are few sure things among that unit, the coaching staff can move players around to figure out what works.

    Quarterback Aaron Rodgers can overcome deficiencies on offense, but the Packers need to add any talent they can find defensively.

