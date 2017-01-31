EPL Table: Tuesday's Week 23 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes were left shattered as the Gunners collapsed to a shocking 2-1 defeat against Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Chelsea maintained their lead at the top of the league by earning a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

Sunderland held Tottenham Hotspur to a goalless draw at the Stadium of Light, but the result moves Spurs above their north London rivals into second place.

Leicester City's misery continued as they crashed to a 1-0 defeat at Burnley. The loss leaves the champions in 16th position.

Here are Tuesday's results and latest standings from England's top division:

2017 Premier League: Tuesday Results Arsenal 1-2 Watford Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace Burnley 1-0 Leicester City Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich Albion Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur Swansea City 2-1 Southampton Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea PremierLeague.com

Premier League Latest Standings Pos. Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 23 18 2 3 48 16 32 56 2 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 8 2 45 16 29 47 3 Arsenal 23 14 5 4 51 25 26 47 4 Liverpool 23 13 6 4 52 28 24 46 5 Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 28 +15 43 6 Manchester United 22 11 8 3 33 21 +12 41 7 Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 +10 36 8 West Bromwich Albion 23 9 6 8 31 29 2 33 9 Burnley 23 9 2 12 25 33 -9 29 10 Stoke City 22 7 7 8 28 34 -6 28 11 West Ham United 22 8 4 10 29 36 -7 28 12 Southampton 23 7 6 10 23 28 -5 27 13 Watford 23 7 6 10 27 39 -12 27 14 Bournemouth 22 7 5 10 32 39 -7 26 15 Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19 26 -7 21 16 Leicester City 23 5 6 12 24 38 -14 21 17 Swansea City 23 6 3 14 28 52 -24 21 18 Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 32 41 -9 19 19 Hull City 22 4 4 14 20 47 -27 16 20 Sunderland 22 4 3 15 20 42 -22 15 PremierLeague.com

Tuesday Recap

In the knowledge Spurs would probably gain points on the road, and Liverpool and Chelsea might cancel each other out, all Arsenal had to do was defeat inferior opponents at the Emirates on a wet night in London.

However, Arsene Wenger's side came up short as an abject first half derailed their title challenge.

Watford scored two goals in 14 minutes after Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney found the net, with the Gunners in pieces before the contest had fully begun.

Arsenal laboured as their supporters groaned, and the hosts failed to find a shot on target as Watford held the lead at half-time.

The second half was a different affair after the introduction of Theo Walcott for the poor Olivier Giroud, and Arsenal suddenly appeared at their most potent.

Alex Iwobi struck as Alexis Sanchez worked his magic, but the Gunners failed to find an equaliser despite monopolising after the interval.

Watford were inspired on the night, taking their chances in the first half before a strong rearguard action helped them to the three points.

Chelsea spurned an opportunity to move further clear at the top of the league, as Diego Costa missed a late penalty to win the match on Merseyside.

David Luiz's superb free-kick beat Simon Mignolet as the Reds goalkeeper was caught napping on his feet, but Georginio Wijnaldum's close-range header 11 minutes after the break gave Liverpool hope.

The hosts deserved a share of the spoils as they missed quality chances, but Costa had a chance to wrap up the win in the closing stages, only to see Mignolet save his penalty.

Premier League champions Leicester could find themselves in the championship next term, slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Burnley as Sam Vokes struck in the final minutes.

The Foxes' misery was compounded as Crystal Palace and Swansea City both won to ease their fears of the drop.

Palace defeated Bournemouth on the road, with goals from Scott Dann and Christian Benteke helping the Eagles to a surprise win.

Swansea beat Southampton 2-1 in South Wales, as strikes from Alfie Mawson and Gylfi Sigurdsson were enough for the hosts.

Spurs misfired as they visited Sunderland, and both teams collected a point in a goalless draw.

Middlesbrough rapidly fought back to earn a point against West Bromwich Albion as the pair drew 1-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

James Morrison's long-range strike gave the Baggies an early advantage, but Alvaro Negredo's penalty soon after pegged back the visitors.

It was a horrendous night for the Gunners, and their first-half display will haunt their coach, who was banished from the touchline after a recent Football Association ban.

Wenger was not on hand to drive his team on, and it showed, and Arsenal were asleep as Watford claimed their two vital goals.