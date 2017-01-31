    World FootballDownload App

    EPL Table: Tuesday's Week 23 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Troy Deeney of Watford and Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal compete for the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Watford at Emirates Stadium on January 31, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2017

    Arsenal's Premier League title hopes were left shattered as the Gunners collapsed to a shocking 2-1 defeat against Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

    Chelsea maintained their lead at the top of the league by earning a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

    Sunderland held Tottenham Hotspur to a goalless draw at the Stadium of Light, but the result moves Spurs above their north London rivals into second place.

    Leicester City's misery continued as they crashed to a 1-0 defeat at Burnley. The loss leaves the champions in 16th position.

    Here are Tuesday's results and latest standings from England's top division:

    2017 Premier League: Tuesday Results
    Arsenal1-2Watford
    Bournemouth0-2Crystal Palace
    Burnley1-0Leicester City
    Middlesbrough1-1West Bromwich Albion
    Sunderland0-0Tottenham Hotspur
    Swansea City2-1Southampton
    Liverpool1-1Chelsea
    Premier League Latest Standings
    Pos.TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea23182348163256
    2Tottenham Hotspur23138245162947
    3Arsenal23145451252647
    4Liverpool23136452282446
    5Manchester City2213454328+1543
    6Manchester United2211833321+1241
    7Everton2210663323+1036
    8West Bromwich Albion239683129233
    9Burnley2392122533-929
    10Stoke City227782834-628
    11West Ham United2284102936-728
    12Southampton2376102328-527
    13Watford2376102739-1227
    14Bournemouth2275103239-726
    15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
    16Leicester City2356122438-1421
    17Swansea City2363142852-2421
    18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
    19Hull City2244142047-2716
    20Sunderland2243152042-2215
    Tuesday Recap

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes celebrates the win the Premier League match between Arsenal and Watford at Emirates Stadium on January 31, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    In the knowledge Spurs would probably gain points on the road, and Liverpool and Chelsea might cancel each other out, all Arsenal had to do was defeat inferior opponents at the Emirates on a wet night in London.

    However, Arsene Wenger's side came up short as an abject first half derailed their title challenge.

    Watford scored two goals in 14 minutes after Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney found the net, with the Gunners in pieces before the contest had fully begun.

    Arsenal laboured as their supporters groaned, and the hosts failed to find a shot on target as Watford held the lead at half-time.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Troy Deeney of Watford is congratulated by manager Walter Mazzarri during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Watford at Emirates Stadium on January 31, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Imag
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    The second half was a different affair after the introduction of Theo Walcott for the poor Olivier Giroud, and Arsenal suddenly appeared at their most potent.

    Alex Iwobi struck as Alexis Sanchez worked his magic, but the Gunners failed to find an equaliser despite monopolising after the interval.

    Watford were inspired on the night, taking their chances in the first half before a strong rearguard action helped them to the three points.

    Liverpool's English midfielder James Milner (R) vie with Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 31, 2017. /
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    Chelsea spurned an opportunity to move further clear at the top of the league, as Diego Costa missed a late penalty to win the match on Merseyside.

    David Luiz's superb free-kick beat Simon Mignolet as the Reds goalkeeper was caught napping on his feet, but Georginio Wijnaldum's close-range header 11 minutes after the break gave Liverpool hope.

    The hosts deserved a share of the spoils as they missed quality chances, but Costa had a chance to wrap up the win in the closing stages, only to see Mignolet save his penalty.

    Squawka Football highlighted Chelsea's recent record:

    Premier League champions Leicester could find themselves in the championship next term, slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Burnley as Sam Vokes struck in the final minutes.

    The Foxes' misery was compounded as Crystal Palace and Swansea City both won to ease their fears of the drop.

    Palace defeated Bournemouth on the road, with goals from Scott Dann and Christian Benteke helping the Eagles to a surprise win.

    Swansea beat Southampton 2-1 in South Wales, as strikes from Alfie Mawson and Gylfi Sigurdsson were enough for the hosts.

    SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur applauds after the scoreless draw in the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on January 31, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Laurence G
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Spurs misfired as they visited Sunderland, and both teams collected a point in a goalless draw.

    Middlesbrough rapidly fought back to earn a point against West Bromwich Albion as the pair drew 1-1 at the Riverside Stadium. 

    James Morrison's long-range strike gave the Baggies an early advantage, but Alvaro Negredo's penalty soon after pegged back the visitors.

    It was a horrendous night for the Gunners, and their first-half display will haunt their coach, who was banished from the touchline after a recent Football Association ban.

    Wenger was not on hand to drive his team on, and it showed, and Arsenal were asleep as Watford claimed their two vital goals.

