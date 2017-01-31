NFL Draft 2017 Stock Watch: Who's Rising, Who's Falling Post Senior Bowl

2 of 7

Butch Dill/Associated Press

No quarterback rose more during Senior Bowl week than Nathan Peterman, even though he was out performed by some passers in the actual game on Saturday. Peterman's first win was at the weigh-in, when he measured in at over 6'2", according to Eric Galko of Optimum Scouting, and he just parlayed that success throughout the week.

Lance Zierlein of NFL Network even said that he expects Peterman's rise to take him into the second round. This shouldn't be too surprising, since CBS Sports/NFL Draft Scout has listed Peterman as the top senior quarterback prospect before the week even started.

Peterman started his career at the University of Tennessee, where he lost the starting job to Josh Dobbs, who was also at the Senior Bowl. After throwing just 43 passes, one which you can find on YouTube under the title "Amazingly Bad Pass," Peterman decided to move on with a transfer to Pittsburgh, where he started for the majority of his final two collegiate seasons.

With the Panthers, he threw 47 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions, leading to him rising enough in the mind of Phil Savage, the king of the Senior Bowl and a former general manager of the Cleveland Browns, to bring him down to Mobile for the week. If you're going to make a comparison for Peterman to any NFL starter, the easiest one to make is Kirk Cousins, who was at Michigan State when current head coach Pat Narduzzi was a defensive coordinator with the Spartans.