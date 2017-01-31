NFL Draft 2017 Stock Watch: Who's Rising, Who's Falling Post Senior Bowl
Now that the game is over, we can finally cement whose stock has gone up and whose stock has gone down during the Senior Bowl event. With most of the evaluating coming from the practices, just simply because of the volume of practice time relative to game play, there is still an emphasis put on evaluating the physical game, though most scouts are out of Mobile, Alabama, by kickoff.
We'll go through and explain who some rising names are, along with which prospects disappointed this week. Some of these players had huge games, while others were consistent forces in practice reps.
Either way, this list of players is the crash course that you need to use as your Senior Bowl takeaways, if you weren't able to make the trip yourself this year.
Stock Up: Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh
No quarterback rose more during Senior Bowl week than Nathan Peterman, even though he was out performed by some passers in the actual game on Saturday. Peterman's first win was at the weigh-in, when he measured in at over 6'2", according to Eric Galko of Optimum Scouting, and he just parlayed that success throughout the week.
Lance Zierlein of NFL Network even said that he expects Peterman's rise to take him into the second round. This shouldn't be too surprising, since CBS Sports/NFL Draft Scout has listed Peterman as the top senior quarterback prospect before the week even started.
Peterman started his career at the University of Tennessee, where he lost the starting job to Josh Dobbs, who was also at the Senior Bowl. After throwing just 43 passes, one which you can find on YouTube under the title "Amazingly Bad Pass," Peterman decided to move on with a transfer to Pittsburgh, where he started for the majority of his final two collegiate seasons.
With the Panthers, he threw 47 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions, leading to him rising enough in the mind of Phil Savage, the king of the Senior Bowl and a former general manager of the Cleveland Browns, to bring him down to Mobile for the week. If you're going to make a comparison for Peterman to any NFL starter, the easiest one to make is Kirk Cousins, who was at Michigan State when current head coach Pat Narduzzi was a defensive coordinator with the Spartans.
Stock Down: Dawuane Smoot, EDGE, Illinois
Coming into the season, there were high expectations for Dawuane Smoot of Illinois. According to Dane Brugler of CBS Sports/NFL Draft Scout, he was a potential first-round candidate, and he had received a second-round grade from the NFL draft advisory board before returning for school in 2016.
Smoot posted 14.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks as a junior, and there was a real possibility that he could develop into a Shaq Lawson-type talent in 2016. Lawson was drafted 19th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2016 draft, despite the fact that he had a lingering shoulder issue, which had to be corrected by surgery before his rookie season started.
Unfortunately, Smooth's 15 tackle for a loss and five sack season didn't elevate him much. That's a bit of an issue, as he only grew a year older, and he was playing under a new staff at Illinois that had several defensive coaches with NFL backgrounds, stretching from head coach Lovie Smith to defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson to defensive line coach Mike Phair.
In Senior Bowl practices, Smoot was a bit invisible, doing nothing to standout either well or poorly. His teammate, another defensive end, Carroll Phillips did both at times, which will lead to evaluators to pick and choose what they want to see from him.
Smoot has a chance to once again trend upward with a quality combine, but his week in Mobile didn't bode well for his stock, considering the fact that there was an argument that he was the best edge defender heading into the week.
Stock Up: Jordan Willis, EDGE, Kansas State
Jordan Willis of Kansas State didn't make much noise in practice this week, but there's no doubt that he had the best game of any pass-rusher in the actual game on Saturday. At the end of the day, Willis had two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in the game, and that will attract the eyes of all 32 franchises in the NFL, since it was in the premier all-star game of the draft cycle.
Willis' style of play is odd. He has explosive ability off of the line of scrimmage, which can lead to pressures, but his ability to bend doesn't correlate to NFL success. In some ways, he's like a sawed off version of Emmanuel Ogbah, who also produced in the Big 12 Conference at Oklahoma State.
Ogbah was drafted 32nd overall in the 2016 draft. Another comparison which will come up, because their styles of play and athleticism are so similar, is Nick Perry, who was drafted 28th overall in 2012. It took Perry until his fifth season in the NFL, 2016, until he had more than four sacks in an individual season.
Christian Page of the Optimum Scouting umbrella was told that Willis was a top-50 pick, and even in this deep of a pass-rushing class, considering where players of his talents have come off the board in recent years, that seems likely.
Stock Up: Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan
There was no offensive tackle more consistent in Mobile this week than Taylor Moton of Western Michigan. Coming into the event, there was a lot of hype surrounding Antonio Garcia of Troy, an athletic tackle, and Forrest Lamp of Western Kentucky, who performed well against Alabama in their matchup in 2016.
Garcia looked the part of a Terron Armstead-type, but he had some up and down reps, especially early on in the first practice. Lamp struggled at bookend, but looked solid as a guard before he was scratched out of the game with an injury.
Moton was originally listed as a guard when he accepted his invitation, but he played tackle for the vast majority of the week, including in the game. He played almost exclusively on the right side of the line, where he played in 2016 for the Broncos, but he did flip from tackle to guard to tackle in his last three seasons.
Pat Kirwan, a former NFL scout who now works with Real Football Network and Sirius XM, said that Moton was the tackle he liked the most this week. Moton is almost assured a spot on Day 2 of the draft, and if his combine plays out how we expect, he might be able to flirt with a top-40 selection, considering how weak this offensive line class is overall, particularly at offensive tackle.
Stock Down: Zach Banner, OT, USC
For whatever reason, USC's Zach Banner played on the North squad this year, and he struggled in practices. Listed at 6'8" and 361 pounds, Banner was visibly the slowest-moving offensive lineman in North practices, and that shouldn't come as a surprise.
According to an article with MMQB's Emily Kaplan, Banner was 385 pounds during the 2015 season, and that he was 345 pounds in the following camp. He admitted to fluctuating from 5 to 10 pounds a day, but the fact that he's gained 16 pounds since camp started until now, when he should be getting lighter, is a problem.
Banner has flirted with declaring for the draft, dating back to the 2014 regular season, according to Tony Pauline, who used to write for a now defunct site called TFY Draft Insider. Though the original source is gone, it is still archived on Rotoworld's blurbs.
Banner is the son former top 10 pick and longtime starting NFL tackle Lincoln Kennedy, so obviously he has a great pedigree which is something NFL teams frequently bring up. Banner stands at a monstrous 6'9/350 pounds and has seen most of his time as the school's starting right tackle.
Banner is mostly living off of his father's name, his size and his recruiting ranking. He hasn't done enough at the college level to warrant being an NFL starter, but he's a good story, so he gets press at a fairly boring position. Expect the correction to come when both the media starts digging into his film and they start receiving opinions of scouts on projected mid-round selections.
Stock Up: Haason Reddick, LB/EDGE, Temple
The star of the week was clearly Temple's Haason Reddick, a hybrid defender who was praised by just about every soul in Mobile.
NFL Network's Mike Mayock said he had the best week of anyone at the Senior Bowl. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said he helped himself more than anyone. This was all after the likes of Dane Brugler of NFL Draft Scout/CBS Sports claimed he was a top-five prospect heading into the weekend.
Reddick has an incredible background. He attended Temple as a walk-on cornerback recruit, but converted to linebacker and eventually defensive end for the team. For the senior bowl, he was not only moved off the line of scrimmage, likely due to his sub-240-pound size, but to inside linebacker, instead of outside linebacker.
From an athletic standpoint, he could be as close as we can get to a Derrick Johnson type in this draft class. Reddick can be a run and chase linebacker or a pass-rusher, but he's going to struggle in the size battle in the ground game, not matter what scheme he plays in.
If he can find a team that pairs him with a thumper as a 3-4 inside linebacker, or he's allowed to drop down as a pass-rusher and/or blitzer as a 4-3 outside linebacker, he has legitimate Pro Bowl potential because of his athleticism. Recently, Jamie Collins of the Cleveland Browns signed the fourth-highest contract in the NFL for any linebacker, the best for an off the ball linebacker by average salary, and that was after he flashed just one Pro Bowl season with his athleticism.
