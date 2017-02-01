    New England PatriotsDownload App

    Super Bowl 2017: Patriots vs. Falcons Box-Score and Stats Predictions

    HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 30: ESPN reporter Sal Paolantonio interviews Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images
    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    The Atlanta Falcons dodged an early Super Bowl 51 disaster when San Francisco Examiner columnist Art Spander returned offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan’s backpack, which contained the game plan for the New England Patriots.

    Sorry, conspiracy theorists. The Patriots didn’t attempt to sabotage their opponent. The Bay Area columnist told USA Today reporter Jarrett Bell that he accidentally picked up the wrong bag, “I’ve screwed up before, but I’ve never picked up the wrong bag,” Spander told USA TODAY Sports. “And there’s no way I’d have a game plan."

    Needless to say, Monday’s media session started with drama but ended with a sigh of relief. As the players partake in several interviews before the big game, what should we expect on the field at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas?

    Last year, many expected the Carolina Panthers to put up more than 10 points. However, the Denver Broncos defense smothered the league’s top-scoring offense and grounded them into submission. How will this year’s No. 1 offense in points scored fare against the No. 1 defense in points allowed?

    Projected Quarterback Stats
    PlayerTeamAttempts/CompletionsPassing YardsPassing TDs
    Matt RyanATL28/423393
    Tom BradyNE21/322463
    Prediction

         

    Predicted Quarterback Stats

    This category splits quarterback hairs. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Patriots passer Tom Brady rank among the top MVP candidates for the year.

    The Falcons signal-caller goes into his first Super Bowl with a hot hand in playoff appearances, per ESPN Stats and Info:

     

    Furthermore, he’s played no-mistake football since Week 14:

     

    Expect Ryan to log another three-touchdown performance against a Patriots secondary that gives up yardage. Atlanta converts 63.16 percent of its red-zone trips into touchdowns, per Team Rankings

    Brady should be able to match Ryan’s output in touchdowns, but New England will make a concerted effort to run the ball, which eats into passing yardage. Nonetheless, once the offense marches into the Falcons’ red zone, the 39-year-old quarterback will engineer touchdown scores.

    In a high-scoring contest without an elite secondary on the field for either team, both signal-callers will find success, especially inside the 20-yard line.

         

    Predicted Running Back Stats

    Rushing Offense Projections
    PlayerTeamCarriesYardsTouchdowns
    LeGarrette BlountNE241101
    Devonta FreemanATL12451
    Tevin ColemanATL8370
    Dion LewisNE4170
    Prediction

    In every postseason run with the Patriots, running back LeGarrette Blount has logged one 100-yard game on the ground. He’s yet to reach that mark during the 2017 postseason.

    As mentioned, the Patriots’ best defense involves sustaining long drives and wearing down the Falcons’ front seven with power runs. During the regular season, Blount notched 18 touchdowns as the team’s runaway freight train. Against a decent run defense, he won’t reach 150 rushing yards, but Atlanta will likely give up at least 100 to the seventh-year veteran due to volume in carries.

    Despite Devonta Freeman’s breakout 2015 season, the team employed a one-two punch in the backfield, which included second-year back Tevin Coleman. Together, the duo pushed the Falcons’ ground attack to No. 5 in the league. The Patriots rank No. 3 against the run and clog lanes with quick versatile defensive linemen. Atlanta’s rushing offense will have minimal effect on Sunday's outcome. 

         

    Predicted Receiving Stats

    Receiving Projections
    PlayerTeamReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
    Julio JonesATL111211
    Julian EdelmanNE81092
    Chris HoganNE7770
    Devonta FreemanATL6721
    Tevin ColemanATL5581
    Dion LewisNE3601
    Martellus BennettNE3310
    Mohamed SanuATL3360
    Taylor GabrielATL3210
    Predictions

    Future Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis praised Falcons wideout Julio Jones and foreshadowed how the Patriots will defend against him in between the white lines on FS1's Undisputed program:

    Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia doesn’t have an alternative choice to bracketing Jones with a cornerback and safety.

    Similar to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, the Patriots will attempt to limit Jones after the catch and keep him out of the end zone with over-the-top help. However, due to Jones’ size and athletic combo, he’ll likely break free for at least one touchdown.

    Most analysts will discuss Mohamed Sanu and Taylor Gabriel as the secondary receivers to watch, but Freeman and Coleman catching out of the backfield will pick up yards and touchdowns on underneath routes as Jones garners so much attention downfield.

    Tight end Rob Gronkowski’s absence will place tremendous pressure on a group of mediocre wide receivers. Brady must throw with pinpoint accuracy to dissect a defense modeled after the Seattle Seahawks with Dan Quinn’s influence as a defensive coordinator under Pete Carroll for two seasons.

    The Falcons aren’t equipped with a shutdown defense, but they’re capable of playing solid situational football with a lead.

         

    Predicted Box-score Stats

    Quarterly Scoring Breakdown
    Team1st Quarter2nd Quarter3rd Quarter4th QuarterFinal
    New England Patriots7107731
    Atlanta Falcons31471034
    Prediction

    The Patriots have Super Bowl experience on their side—early-game jitters may affect Atlanta more so than New England. Nonetheless, without weather elements, the Falcons will eventually bear down and catch fire at some point. 

    Super Bowl 51 will carry semblance to the championship game from four years ago between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers without the extended delay. 

    Both offenses will move the ball fluidly, and one team will cap a victory with a game-winning field goal in a contest ruled by big plays through the air and on the ground. 

    Through the 2016 season, outside the AFC East, the Patriots played against the AFC North and NFC West divisions. Several opponents on their schedule fielded underwhelming offensive attacks. In the regular-season matchup, New England game-planned against quarterback Landry Jones instead of Ben Roethlisberger. In the AFC Championship Game, running back Le’Veon Bell exited early with an injury.

    On Sunday, the Patriots will attempt to stop the league’s best offense at full strength. It’s a tough task even for head coach Bill Belichick with extra time to prepare. The Falcons will win their first Super Bowl title in franchise history and Shanahan presumably heads to San Francisco with major clout.

