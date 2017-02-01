College Football Recruiting Rankings 2017: Projecting Top Classes and Programs

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With national signing day finally upon us, the top college football teams in the country will finalize their recruiting classes for the 2017 season.

Many of the best players have already decided where they'll spend at least the next three years but have yet to put pen to paper on their letters of intent. That will change Wednesday. By the end of the night, fans will have a much better idea of which schools walked away in the best shape ahead of next season.

Looking at the landscape now, the four programs below should be the biggest winners.

Top Schools

Ohio State

Ohio State Top 10 Recruits Player Position Overall Rank Pos. Rank Status Chase Young DE 12 2 Committed Jeffrey Okudah CB 15 2 Signed NLI Wyatt Davis OG 16 1 Committed Baron Browning OLB 23 1 Signed NLI Tate Martell QB 27 2 Signed NLI Haskell Garrett DT 55 4 Committed Shaun Wade CB 55 5 Signed NLI Josh Myers OG 57 3 Signed NLI Trevon Grimes WR 63 9 Committed J.K. Dobbins ATH 67 3 Signed NLI Source: Scout

With Ohio State hiring Kevin Wilson as its co-offensive coordinator, the Buckeyes signing Tate Martell to their 2017 class is an even bigger deal.

In his senior year at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Martell threw for 2,362 yards and 41 touchdowns while running for another 1,257 yards and 21 touchdowns, per MaxPreps.

Bleacher Report's Tyler Donohue drew parallels between Martell and a former Heisman Trophy winner:

Rivals' Adam Gorney, meanwhile, sees shades of this year's third-place finisher in the Heisman race:

Prior to Wilson's arrival, it would've been fair to wonder if Ohio State could get the most out of Martell. J.T. Barrett—another dual-threat quarterback—has regressed in a big way after Tom Herman left to coach Houston.

Wilson has a proven track record. He molded Sam Bradford into a Heisman winner and set Landry Jones on a path that would lead him to becoming Oklahoma's all-time leading passer. His Indiana offenses consistently performed above expectation as well.

With Barrett returning for 2017, Martell will have to take a back seat in his first season. After Barrett leaves, the Sin City native should become a focal point of the Buckeyes offense.

Alabama

Alabama Top 10 Recruits Player Position Overall Rank Pos. Rank Status Najee Harris RB 1 1 Committed Alex Leatherwood OT 9 3 Committed Dylan Moses ILB 14 1 Committed VanDarius Cowan OLB 35 2 Committed Tua Tagovailoa QB 38 4 Committed Jerry Jeudy WR 52 7 Committed Chris Allen OLB 74 4 Committed Tyrell Shavers WR 13 83 Committed Phidarian Mathis DT 95 8 Committed Xavier McKinney S 113 11 Committed Source: Scout

As if Alabama doesn't already have enough talented running backs, the Crimson Tide are set to add Najee Harris, the best player in the country.

Harris' high school stats are almost video game-like. In 41 games for Antioch High School in California, he ran for 7,948 yards, 94 touchdowns and averaged 9.5 yards a carry, per MaxPreps.

From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama The Best Names of the 2017 College Football Recruiting Class Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Top 5 Interior Linemen in the Class of 2017 Top 5 Offensive Tackles in the Class of 2017 Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag Top 5 Athletes in the Class of 2017 Players the Country's 10 Best CFB Teams Will Miss the Most NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home Way-Too-Early Odds on Next Year’s College Football National Champion Clemson Is Built to Beat Alabama: How the Crimson Tide Can Avoid a Monster Upset 5-Star CB Darnay Holmes Makes Hollywood Walk of Fame to Announce Decision Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges CFB National Championship: X-Factors and Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson Scout: Clemson's Ben Boulware on Dominating Ohio State Emotional Peppers Talks Injury, Game Reaction, Future Two Bargain QB Prospects That Could Be Draft-Day Steals Next Spring Joe Mixon Says Teammates Have Helped Him Through Process Breaking Down USC Offense vs. Penn State Defense Breaking Down USC Defense vs. Penn State Offense Drew Singleton Commits to Michigan Eastern Michigan Is Headed to a Bowl Game for the First Time in 29 Years Ranking the Top 5 Wildest Moments in College Football 2016 Ranking the Top 5 Contenders to Watch Out for in 2017 Ranking the Top 5 Most Underrated QBs in College Football 2016 Ranking the Top 5 Rebound Teams for 2017 Inside the Top Ranked Defense in College Football 5-Star Lineman Walker Little Picks Stanford Lamar Jackson Discusses Heisman Weekend Adam Kramer's Locks for College Football Bowl Season Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award Inside the Top-Ranked Offenses in College Football Miller: 2017 NFL Draft Tight End Class Could Be Historic Group College Football's Unknown Defense Living in Opponents' Backfields Insider Buzz: NFL Teams View DE Myles Garrett as Consensus Top Pick Over All QBs Ranking the Top 5 Bowl Games We Can't Wait to Watch Heisman Finalists Reveal Who They Would Vote to Win Heisman Matchup: Orange Bowl—Michigan vs. Florida State Meet Michigan's Defensive Assassin: Heisman Finalist Jabrill Peppers The Hype: Who Will Win the Heisman? Inside the Matchup: Florida vs. Iowa Inside the Matchup: LSU vs. Louisville Inside the Matchup: Michigan vs. Florida State Pump the Brakes on Alabama Crimson Tide as a Perfect Playoff Power Given 48 Hours to Live at Birth, Notre Dame's No. 1 Fan Has Formed a Unique Bond Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016 Why Isn't Florida State RB Dalvin Cook in the Heisman Conversation? Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds A Look at the 2016 Heisman Finalists Ranking the Top 5 Available Head Coaching Candidates Inside the Matchup: USC vs. Penn State Inside the Match Up - Ohio State vs. Clemson Inside the Match Up - Washington vs. Alabama Is Deshaun Watson's Awesome End of Season Stats Enough to Win the Heisman? Insider Buzz: Christian McCaffrey Will Declare for 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Joe Mixon Assault Instigated by Racial Slur; Spit in Face Top 5 Bowls Outside of College Football Playoff Who Should Win the 2016 Heisman Trophy? Scout: Alabama a College Playoff Regular

Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough will return in 2017, with the latter poised to see a bigger workload after running for 454 yards on 63 carries in his team's final four games. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts will almost certainly remain a consistent presence in the ground game as well.

In an interview with AL.com's Matt Zenitz, Harris' high school head coach, John Lucido, said the player is relishing the stiff competition he'll face in Tuscaloosa: "He wants to play with the best and against the best. When it all came down to it, I think the training, the hard work Alabama puts in, the focus, it's all business, it's all working out, it's all school and it's all getting on the field and winning championships, and that's what he's about."

Harris' career may mimic that of Scarbrough, who was the seventh-best running back in 2014. Scarbrough played in four games as a freshman and was used in a limited role as a sophomore until the second half of the year.

Michigan

Michigan Top 10 Recruits Player Position Overall Rank Pos. Rank Status Donovan Peoples-Jones WR 22 1 Committed Ambry Thomas CB 56 6 Committed Tarik Black WR 90 16 Committed Drew Singleton OLB 93 5 Committed Cesar Ruiz C 98 2 Committed Luiji Vilain DE 102 8 Committed Dylan McCaffrey QB 134 9 Committed Chuck Filiaga OT 139 16 Committed Jordan Anthony OLB 153 8 Committed Josh Ross ILB 196 10 Committed Source: Scout

What's the best way to replace your top three leading receivers? Sign two of the top 16 wideouts in the 2017 recruiting class.

Michigan will lose the trio of Amara Darboh, Jake Butt and Jehu Chesson, who combined to account for 138 receptions, 1,908 yards and 13 touchdowns.

While it's unrealistic to expect Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black to replicate that production right away, they provide the foundation for what should be Michigan's best aerial attack since Jim Harbaugh arrived.

Peoples-Jones in particular could be a big-play threat. According to Hudl, he boasts a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, and Donohue showed how he can get separation from defenders in tight quarters:

The last two years, the Wolverines have had great defenses and not-so-great offenses. It was only a matter of time before Harbaugh turned that around, and signing talented skill position players like Peoples-Jones and Black is what will make Michigan a genuine national title contender.

Georgia

Georgia Top 10 Recruits Player Position Overall Rank Pos. Rank Status DeAngelo Gibbs ATH 25 1 Signed NLI Jake Fromm QB 28 3 Signed NLI D'Andre Swift RB 37 4 Committed Isaiah Wilson OT 42 7 Committed Richard LeCounte S 43 4 Signed NLI Andrew Thomas OT 54 9 Committed Walter Grant OLB 100 6 Committed Netori Johnson OG 110 5 Committed D'antne Demery OT 115 13 Committed Jeremiah Holloman WR 136 19 Signed NLI Source: Scout

In 2016, Georgia's offensive line ranked 101st in adjusted line yards and 58th in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders. The Bulldogs couldn't protect Jacob Eason, while Nick Chubb and Sony Michel struggled to find running room.

Judging by the team's 2017 class, head coach Kirby Smart identified the offensive line as a major area of need. The Bulldogs are poised to add three of the top 13 offensive tackles and the fifth-best guard in the country. For good measure, Georgia also signed D'Marcus Hayes, the fifth-best junior college recruit in the country.

Hayes will provide immediate help to the line, while Isaiah Wilson, Andrew Thomas and D'Antne Demery can slowly be groomed to become starters in another year or two.

Kirby Smart had a debut year to forget. Georgia's 8-5 campaign may have culminated with a Liberty Bowl win over TCU, but Bulldogs fans won't soon forget the defeats to Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech.

Putting together a loaded 2017 recruiting class will help Smart rebuild confidence among the fanbase.

Note: Recruit rankings are courtesy of Scout.