    College FootballDownload App

    College Football Recruiting Rankings 2017: Projecting Top Classes and Programs

    GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on prior to the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    With national signing day finally upon us, the top college football teams in the country will finalize their recruiting classes for the 2017 season.

    Many of the best players have already decided where they'll spend at least the next three years but have yet to put pen to paper on their letters of intent. That will change Wednesday. By the end of the night, fans will have a much better idea of which schools walked away in the best shape ahead of next season.

    Looking at the landscape now, the four programs below should be the biggest winners.

         

    Top Schools

    Ohio State

    Ohio State Top 10 Recruits
    PlayerPositionOverall RankPos. RankStatus
    Chase YoungDE122Committed
    Jeffrey OkudahCB152Signed NLI
    Wyatt DavisOG161Committed
    Baron BrowningOLB231Signed NLI
    Tate MartellQB272Signed NLI
    Haskell GarrettDT554Committed
    Shaun WadeCB555Signed NLI
    Josh MyersOG573Signed NLI
    Trevon GrimesWR639Committed
    J.K. DobbinsATH673Signed NLI
    Source: Scout

    With Ohio State hiring Kevin Wilson as its co-offensive coordinator, the Buckeyes signing Tate Martell to their 2017 class is an even bigger deal.

    In his senior year at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Martell threw for 2,362 yards and 41 touchdowns while running for another 1,257 yards and 21 touchdowns, per MaxPreps.

    Bleacher Report's Tyler Donohue drew parallels between Martell and a former Heisman Trophy winner:

    Rivals' Adam Gorney, meanwhile, sees shades of this year's third-place finisher in the Heisman race: 

    Prior to Wilson's arrival, it would've been fair to wonder if Ohio State could get the most out of Martell. J.T. Barrett—another dual-threat quarterback—has regressed in a big way after Tom Herman left to coach Houston.

    Wilson has a proven track record. He molded Sam Bradford into a Heisman winner and set Landry Jones on a path that would lead him to becoming Oklahoma's all-time leading passer. His Indiana offenses consistently performed above expectation as well.

    With Barrett returning for 2017, Martell will have to take a back seat in his first season. After Barrett leaves, the Sin City native should become a focal point of the Buckeyes offense.

         

    Alabama

    Alabama Top 10 Recruits
    PlayerPositionOverall RankPos. RankStatus
    Najee HarrisRB11Committed
    Alex LeatherwoodOT93Committed
    Dylan MosesILB141Committed
    VanDarius CowanOLB352Committed
    Tua TagovailoaQB384Committed
    Jerry JeudyWR527Committed
    Chris AllenOLB744Committed
    Tyrell ShaversWR1383Committed
    Phidarian MathisDT958Committed
    Xavier McKinneyS11311Committed
    Source: Scout

    As if Alabama doesn't already have enough talented running backs, the Crimson Tide are set to add Najee Harris, the best player in the country.

    Harris' high school stats are almost video game-like. In 41 games for Antioch High School in California, he ran for 7,948 yards, 94 touchdowns and averaged 9.5 yards a carry, per MaxPreps.

    At 6'3" and 225 pounds, Harris is the perfect running back for Alabama's offense. The question isn't whether Harris will play a starring role for the Crimson Tide but how long he'll have to wait to do so.

    1. From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama

    2. The Best Names of the 2017 College Football Recruiting Class

    3. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    4. Top 5 Interior Linemen in the Class of 2017

    5. Top 5 Offensive Tackles in the Class of 2017

    6. Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag

    7. Top 5 Athletes in the Class of 2017

    8. Players the Country's 10 Best CFB Teams Will Miss the Most

    9. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    10. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    11. Way-Too-Early Odds on Next Year’s College Football National Champion

    12. Clemson Is Built to Beat Alabama: How the Crimson Tide Can Avoid a Monster Upset

    13. 5-Star CB Darnay Holmes Makes Hollywood Walk of Fame to Announce Decision

    14. Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges

    15. CFB National Championship: X-Factors and Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

    16. Scout: Clemson's Ben Boulware on Dominating Ohio State

    17. Emotional Peppers Talks Injury, Game Reaction, Future

    18. Two Bargain QB Prospects That Could Be Draft-Day Steals Next Spring

    19. Joe Mixon Says Teammates Have Helped Him Through Process

    20. Breaking Down USC Offense vs. Penn State Defense

    21. Breaking Down USC Defense vs. Penn State Offense

    22. Drew Singleton Commits to Michigan

    23. Eastern Michigan Is Headed to a Bowl Game for the First Time in 29 Years

    24. Ranking the Top 5 Wildest Moments in College Football 2016

    25. Ranking the Top 5 Contenders to Watch Out for in 2017

    26. Ranking the Top 5 Most Underrated QBs in College Football 2016

    27. Ranking the Top 5 Rebound Teams for 2017

    28. Inside the Top Ranked Defense in College Football

    29. 5-Star Lineman Walker Little Picks Stanford

    30. Lamar Jackson Discusses Heisman Weekend

    31. Adam Kramer's Locks for College Football Bowl Season

    32. Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award

    33. Inside the Top-Ranked Offenses in College Football

    34. Miller: 2017 NFL Draft Tight End Class Could Be Historic Group

    35. College Football's Unknown Defense Living in Opponents' Backfields

    36. Insider Buzz: NFL Teams View DE Myles Garrett as Consensus Top Pick Over All QBs

    37. Ranking the Top 5 Bowl Games We Can't Wait to Watch

    38. Heisman Finalists Reveal Who They Would Vote to Win Heisman

    39. Matchup: Orange Bowl—Michigan vs. Florida State

    40. Meet Michigan's Defensive Assassin: Heisman Finalist Jabrill Peppers

    41. The Hype: Who Will Win the Heisman?

    42. Inside the Matchup: Florida vs. Iowa

    43. Inside the Matchup: LSU vs. Louisville

    44. Inside the Matchup: Michigan vs. Florida State

    45. Pump the Brakes on Alabama Crimson Tide as a Perfect Playoff Power

    46. Given 48 Hours to Live at Birth, Notre Dame's No. 1 Fan Has Formed a Unique Bond

    47. Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016

    48. Why Isn't Florida State RB Dalvin Cook in the Heisman Conversation?

    49. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds

    50. A Look at the 2016 Heisman Finalists

    51. Ranking the Top 5 Available Head Coaching Candidates

    52. Inside the Matchup: USC vs. Penn State

    53. Inside the Match Up - Ohio State vs. Clemson

    54. Inside the Match Up - Washington vs. Alabama

    55. Is Deshaun Watson's Awesome End of Season Stats Enough to Win the Heisman?

    56. Insider Buzz: Christian McCaffrey Will Declare for 2017 NFL Draft

    57. Insider Buzz: Joe Mixon Assault Instigated by Racial Slur; Spit in Face

    58. Top 5 Bowls Outside of College Football Playoff

    59. Who Should Win the 2016 Heisman Trophy?

    60. Scout: Alabama a College Playoff Regular

    Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough will return in 2017, with the latter poised to see a bigger workload after running for 454 yards on 63 carries in his team's final four games. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts will almost certainly remain a consistent presence in the ground game as well.

    In an interview with AL.com's Matt Zenitz, Harris' high school head coach, John Lucido, said the player is relishing the stiff competition he'll face in Tuscaloosa: "He wants to play with the best and against the best. When it all came down to it, I think the training, the hard work Alabama puts in, the focus, it's all business, it's all working out, it's all school and it's all getting on the field and winning championships, and that's what he's about."

    Harris' career may mimic that of Scarbrough, who was the seventh-best running back in 2014. Scarbrough played in four games as a freshman and was used in a limited role as a sophomore until the second half of the year.

          

    Michigan

    Michigan Top 10 Recruits
    PlayerPositionOverall RankPos. RankStatus
    Donovan Peoples-JonesWR221Committed
    Ambry ThomasCB566Committed
    Tarik BlackWR9016Committed
    Drew SingletonOLB935Committed
    Cesar RuizC982Committed
    Luiji VilainDE1028Committed
    Dylan McCaffreyQB1349Committed
    Chuck FiliagaOT13916Committed
    Jordan AnthonyOLB1538Committed
    Josh RossILB19610Committed
    Source: Scout

    What's the best way to replace your top three leading receivers? Sign two of the top 16 wideouts in the 2017 recruiting class.

    Michigan will lose the trio of Amara Darboh, Jake Butt and Jehu Chesson, who combined to account for 138 receptions, 1,908 yards and 13 touchdowns. 

    While it's unrealistic to expect Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black to replicate that production right away, they provide the foundation for what should be Michigan's best aerial attack since Jim Harbaugh arrived.

    Peoples-Jones in particular could be a big-play threat. According to Hudl, he boasts a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, and Donohue showed how he can get separation from defenders in tight quarters:

    The last two years, the Wolverines have had great defenses and not-so-great offenses. It was only a matter of time before Harbaugh turned that around, and signing talented skill position players like Peoples-Jones and Black is what will make Michigan a genuine national title contender.

          

    Georgia

    Georgia Top 10 Recruits
    PlayerPositionOverall RankPos. RankStatus
    DeAngelo GibbsATH251Signed NLI
    Jake FrommQB283Signed NLI
    D'Andre SwiftRB374Committed
    Isaiah WilsonOT427Committed
    Richard LeCounteS434Signed NLI
    Andrew ThomasOT549Committed
    Walter GrantOLB1006Committed
    Netori JohnsonOG1105Committed
    D'antne DemeryOT11513Committed
    Jeremiah HollomanWR13619Signed NLI
    Source: Scout

    In 2016, Georgia's offensive line ranked 101st in adjusted line yards and 58th in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders. The Bulldogs couldn't protect Jacob Eason, while Nick Chubb and Sony Michel struggled to find running room.

    Judging by the team's 2017 class, head coach Kirby Smart identified the offensive line as a major area of need. The Bulldogs are poised to add three of the top 13 offensive tackles and the fifth-best guard in the country. For good measure, Georgia also signed D'Marcus Hayes, the fifth-best junior college recruit in the country.

    Hayes will provide immediate help to the line, while Isaiah Wilson, Andrew Thomas and D'Antne Demery can slowly be groomed to become starters in another year or two.

    Kirby Smart had a debut year to forget. Georgia's 8-5 campaign may have culminated with a Liberty Bowl win over TCU, but Bulldogs fans won't soon forget the defeats to Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech.

    Putting together a loaded 2017 recruiting class will help Smart rebuild confidence among the fanbase.

          

    Note: Recruit rankings are courtesy of Scout.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 