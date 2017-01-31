    MMADownload App

    Ronda Rousey Receives Apology from Amanda Nunes for Post-UFC 207 Comments

    LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes speaks to the media after the UFC 207 event inside T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2017

    Current UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes held nothing back after she swiftly defeated Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 on Dec. 30. 

    On Tuesday, more than one month after her victory, she apologized to Rousey via her Instagram:

    After disposing of Rousey in just 48 seconds by technical knockout, Nunes turned to the press and social media to go after her opponent further. 

    First, she posted a Photoshopped picture of herself pushing Rousey in a baby stroller while holding a title belt:

    She then told reporters after the fight that "I’m the best on the planet. [Rousey is] going to go do movies. Forget about her. She has a lot of money already," via Marissa Payne of the Washington Post.

    It seemed as though Nunes developed such a chip on her shoulder during the buildup to the fight. Rousey was making a highly anticipated return to the Octagon for the first time since her loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015:

    Nunes explained her dissatisfaction with the UFC to the media before their bout, via Martin Rogers of USA Today:

    I feel like UFC want to make it easy for her, so she doesn’t feel like she’s not the champion anymore. They want to do this to make her feel strong or something. They try to promote her so she can see that — ‘Ronda, Ronda, Ronda.’ ... But she knows she is the challenger, I am the champion. Nobody can change this. Nobody can make Ronda the champion. She is not the champion anymore. They want to make things more soft for her.

    With Rousey once again taking a leave of absence from the UFC, Nunes' attempt at extending the olive branch on Tuesday after those harsh post-fight comments shows that she is ready to move on in her bantamweight title defense. 

