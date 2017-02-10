7 Spectacular Pieces of Sports Bling

1 of 9

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Show-stopping bling is a staple of the sporting world.

Big-money contracts sporting more zeroes than, well, nothing, mean professional athletes have the cash to splurge on some of the most eye-grabbing jewelry on the planet. These portable pieces of bountiful wealth grab the eye and don't let go in a way that cars, houses and other purchases can't.

Whether it is an NBA player making a crystallized version of himself to hang around his neck or any various professions of love via expensive proposal rings and beyond, sporting bling continues to raise the stakes each year.

Within, let's take a look at some of the most spectacular pieces of sports bling.