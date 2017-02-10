7 Spectacular Pieces of Sports Bling
Show-stopping bling is a staple of the sporting world.
Big-money contracts sporting more zeroes than, well, nothing, mean professional athletes have the cash to splurge on some of the most eye-grabbing jewelry on the planet. These portable pieces of bountiful wealth grab the eye and don't let go in a way that cars, houses and other purchases can't.
Whether it is an NBA player making a crystallized version of himself to hang around his neck or any various professions of love via expensive proposal rings and beyond, sporting bling continues to raise the stakes each year.
Within, let's take a look at some of the most spectacular pieces of sports bling.
Honorable Mentions
[Video contains NSFW language]
Marquis Daniels
Marquis Daniels hasn't been in the NBA for a few years now, but it is hard to ignore his famous piece of bling.
Famous, meaning himself.
As one can see in the video above, the NBA veteran went all out getting his own face slapped on a chain. White and cognac diamonds featuring anyone's face are, in a word, spectacular.
Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross
It was hard to ignore some of the bling in Rio at the Olympics last year.
Specifically, Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross hit the sand for volleyball brackets shining in the sun with some sweet necklaces documented by Marion Fasel of the Adventurine.
The pieces, including a "Hand of God pendant" worn by Walsh Jennings, looked great while worn in live action.
Floyd Mayweather
A man nicknamed "Money" is bound to have a few nice pieces of jewelry, right?
Floyd Mayweather doesn't hold back when it comes to the bling because...why would he?
Look at the pinky finger up there. Whether you think pinky rings are silly or not kind of goes out the window when you realize that bad boy is 50 carats.
Those necklaces are pretty nice too, right? The tally comes in at 74 diamonds, three carats each. The final tally, at least according to Mayweather's guys per TMZ Sports, is between $10-15 million.
Ryan Lochte
Being an Olympic swimmer doesn't result in constant television coverage, but rest assured guys like Ryan Lochte reel in the money like the best NFL players and beyond.
Just look at the above rock on the finger of Lochte’s fiancee Kayla Rae Reid.
The two hit the beach in Malibu, California, last October and announced their engagement on Instagram.
Since, Reid has peppered her account with photos of the rock. Who wouldn't?
Ricardo Allen
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ricardo Allen kept it simple in the approach to Super Bowl 51, rocking some neckwear that turned more than a few heads.
Given the wild scrum that is Super Bowl media day, Allen came away the most notable in the jewelry department, even winning an award for his necklaces.
Allen walked a fine line with the attire given the dress code guidelines for players.
What Allen has in store for when he is allowed to go all out on something like marriage will be highly anticipated.
Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter is a household name thanks to his legendary career with the New York Yankees, so it goes without saying he can splurge on some of the craziest pieces of jewelry around.
Just ask his wife, Hannah Davis Jeter. She showed off the engagement ring back in November of 2015 at the CMA Awards before their wedding in July of 2016.
The two added a new wedding band to the equation later, one with even more diamonds mimicking the original design.
A cruise through either Jeter Instagram account is like a virtual tour of the best pieces of jewelry in sports.
Justin Verlander
From the looks of it, Justin Verlander wouldn't mind a little friendly competition with Jeter.
Verlander certainly stepped up to the plate in a big way with Kate Upton's engagement ring, working with famous designer Anita Ko and sending everyone else back to the drawing board.
For those who love stats, try an eight-carat diamond set in six prongs with diamonds throughout—coming in at a cool $1.5 million or thereabouts, according to Ritani vice president of marketing, Mark Keeney (per Sierra Marquina of US Weekly's Stylish).
If all else fails, Verlander could probably just start a competition with himself. Kate wouldn't complain.
Russell Wilson
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Ciara are one of the hottest up-and-coming couples in the world of sports and entertainment.
Naturally, they are entering the competitive world of spectacular jewelry, too.
Wilson gave Ciara a stunning rock, which observers can see in the engagement announcement above (warning: sunglasses might be required for viewing—it's a shiny rock).
The ring comes in at a hefty 16 carats and ranks near the top of the leaderboard when it comes to sports jewelry.
Carmelo Anthony
New York Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony is a veteran when it comes to the spectacular sports jewelry game.
Anthony got engaged to Alani "La La" Vazquez way back in 2004 and decided to upgrade her ring a few years ago.
The word "upgrade" is a slap in the face to the ring itself—it comes in at a ridiculous 20 karats.
That's a big, big rock—if not the biggest on the list. When it comes time to upgrade again, well, let's just say we can't wait to see what Anthony does next.
