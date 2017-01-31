    Miami HeatDownload App

    Miami Heat Tie Obscure NBA Record with Eight-Game Winning Streak

    MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 30: Dion Waiters #11 and Rodney McGruder #17 of the Miami Heat react during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 30, 2017 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/Getty Images
    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffJanuary 31, 2017

    The Miami Heat extended their winning streak to eight games with a 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening. The club became the third team in NBA history to win at least eight games in a row when it had a record of at least 19 games below .500 when it started, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

    Miami started its streak in 14th place but hadn't moved in the standings until late in the streak due to the club being so far behind in the standings. It's been a steep decline for a team that's just four seasons removed from winning its third NBA championship in franchise history.

    Nearly all of the pieces from the 2012-13 championship team have departed, with only the likes of Udonis Haslem and Chris Bosh remaining on the roster. However, Haslem rarely leaves the bench and Bosh hasn't played in a game this season due to health concerns.

    The other two pieces of the Big Three (other than Bosh) have left town, with LeBron James heading back to the Cleveland Cavaliers and longtime Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade returning to his hometown to play for the Chicago Bulls.

    While it may be difficult for the team to position itself for the playoffs this season, the group has provided some optimism for fans. Led by the likes of point guard Goran Dragic, center Hassan Whiteside and a recent resurgence of shooting guard Dion Waiters, it will be interesting to see if Miami can continue its run Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks and into the All-Star break Feb. 17-19.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 