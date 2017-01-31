Charles Barkley Responds to LeBron James' Comments Regarding Analyst's Criticism

David Dow/Getty Images

The apparent feud between Charles Barkley and LeBron James is not quite over.

After James called out the TNT analyst for his numerous questionable acts during his career, Barkley responded on ESPN Radio, per Rachel Nichols of ESPN:

While he explained he has no issue with James personally, Barkley isn't going to stop being harsh on players.

"I'm just gonna keep doing what I do," he said, per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post.

"I'm not there to be friends with these guys," Barkley added, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com. "I'm there to do my job."

It was clear James did his research before calling out the Hall of Famer, whom he called a "hater."

"I'm not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that," James told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "I'm not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, 'I'm not a role model.' I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying."

Although Barkley won't argue against these allegations, his problem came from James calling out his front office for the lack of talent on the team. Per McMenamin, the four-time MVP said the Cleveland Cavaliers were a "top-heavy team" and "not better than last year from a personnel standpoint."

Barkley and the rest of the NBA on TNT crew took exception to this decision:

The Cavaliers are the defending champions and in first place in the Eastern Conference, although the focus appears to be a problem at this stage.